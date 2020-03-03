PUBG Mobile 2nd Anniversary 0.17.0 Update – New Weapons, Amusement Park and More!

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular and profitable games available for smartphones. The reason behind this is because PUBG Mobile is the game that popularized the, now famous, Battle Royale mode. This is a fun game that offers outstanding graphics and tests the skills of players by pinning them against 99 enemies who are fighting for the same goal.

Nonetheless, the reason why PUBG Mobile is making headlines on our website today is because it has just received a major update and we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

PUBG Mobile 2nd Anniversary 0.17.0 Update

The latest update for PUBG Mobile celebrates the game’s second anniversary and it sports the 0.17.0 version number. The update weighs in at 47.77MB and the developers are rolling it out via OTA (over the air) channels.

Therefore, all PUBG Mobile fans are advised to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network in order to access it as soon as possible. Now, let’s see what are the new features that the update introduces.

What’s New?

New Weapon – DBS Shotgun

The new UZI model is the UZI PRO

Remodel Cottages and UAZ

A new feature is tactical marks

Death Replay

Teammate Voice Control

Color-blind Mode

New Extreme Cold Mode

Game Theme Erangel Map

Grenade Effect added

New Amusement Park

2nd Anniversary is here with an Amusement Park at Erangel!