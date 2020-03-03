PUBG Mobile 2nd Anniversary 0.17.0 Update – New Weapons, Amusement Park and More!

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular and profitable games available for smartphones. The reason behind this is because PUBG Mobile is the game that popularized the, now famous, Battle Royale mode. This is a fun game that offers outstanding graphics and tests the skills of players by pinning them against 99 enemies who are fighting for the same goal.
Nonetheless, the reason why PUBG Mobile is making headlines on our website today is because it has just received a major update and we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.
PUBG Mobile 2nd Anniversary 0.17.0 Update
The latest update for PUBG Mobile celebrates the game’s second anniversary and it sports the 0.17.0 version number. The update weighs in at 47.77MB and the developers are rolling it out via OTA (over the air) channels.
Therefore, all PUBG Mobile fans are advised to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network in order to access it as soon as possible. Now, let’s see what are the new features that the update introduces.
What’s New?
- New Weapon – DBS Shotgun
- The new UZI model is the UZI PRO
- Remodel Cottages and UAZ
- A new feature is tactical marks
- Death Replay
- Teammate Voice Control
- Color-blind Mode
- New Extreme Cold Mode
- Game Theme Erangel Map
- Grenade Effect added
New Amusement Park
2nd Anniversary is here with an Amusement Park at Erangel!
- Join a match on Erangel for a chance to experience the Amusement Park.
- Games and attractions include Shooting Range, Gashapon Machines, and a Trampoline!
- Try out the Reverse Bungee – launch into the air to new heights! Hardcore Mode
- No sound prompts and manual actions are required to pick-up and open/close doors, all to give you a more realistic experience.