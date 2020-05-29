Firefox Browser 68.9.0 Update for Android – Improved Resource Managament and Speed

Even though Google and Apple are pre-installing default browsers on their smartphones, this doesn’t mean that there aren’t any better alternatives. Take for example Firefox Browser which excels at helping users surf the web at fast speeds on both Android and iOS powered devices. What sets Firefox Browser apart from the competition is the constant rate at which it receives software updates.

The developers who are in charge of Firefox Browser are always looking for ways to take the performances of the mobile browser to the next level and this is why they are releasing a constant stream of software updates that introduce bug fixes and under the hood software tweaks. In fact, a new one has just been made available for download.

Firefox Browser 68.9.0 Update

We have some great news to share with Firefox Browser fans today! As previously noted, a brand-new update has been made available for download and it is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. This is great news because it means that all Firefox Browser fans who are using the app on an Android-powered smartphone are eligible to get it right away.

What’s New?

Since the developers of Firefox Browser are always aiming to improve the overall performances, then it should come as no surprise to find out that the update introduces a bundle of tweaks that are optimizing the resource usage of the mobile browser. Therefore, Firefox Browser is going to run much faster after installing the new update.

Highlight Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about the new update, let’s go ahead and take a look at the top features that Firefox Browser offers.

FAST. PRIVATE. SAFE.

Firefox is faster than ever and gives you a powerful web browser that protects your privacy. Keep what’s personal private with Enhanced Tracking Protection, which automatically blocks over 2000 online trackers from invading your privacy. With Firefox, you don’t have to dig in your privacy settings, everything is set up automatically, but if you like to be in control, you can choose from the many ad blocker add-ons available for the browser. We designed Firefox with smart browsing features that let you take your privacy, passwords, and bookmarks with you safely wherever you go.

ENHANCED TRACKING PROTECTION AND PRIVACY CONTROL

Firefox gives you greater privacy protection while you’re on the web. Block third-party cookies and unwanted ads that follow you around the web with Enhanced Tracking Protection. Search in Private Browsing mode and you won’t be traced or tracked — your private browsing history is automatically erased when you’re done.

OWN YOUR LIFE WHEREVER YOU INTERNET

– Add Firefox across your devices for secure, private and seamless browsing.

– Sync your devices to take your favorite bookmarks, saved logins and browsing history wherever you go.

– Send open tabs between mobile and desktop.

– Firefox makes password management easy by remembering your passwords across devices.

– Take your internet life everywhere, knowing that your personal data is safe, never sold for profits.

SEARCH INTELLIGENTLY & GET THERE FASTER

– Firefox anticipates your needs and intuitively provides multiple suggested and previously-searched results across your favorite search engines. Every time.

– Easily access shortcuts to search providers including Wikipedia, Twitter and Amazon.

NEXT LEVEL PRIVACY

– Your privacy has been upgraded. Private Browsing with Tracking Protection blocks parts of Web pages that may track your browsing activity.

INTUITIVE VISUAL TABS

– Open as many tabs as you like without losing track of your open Web pages.

EASY ACCESS TO YOUR TOP SITES

– Spend your time reading your favorites sites instead of looking for them.

GET ADD-ONS FOR EVERYTHING

– Take control of your mobile browser by personalizing Firefox with add-ons like ad blockers, password and download managers and more. Want a more personalized browser? Add-ons can help you customize your browser to make your time online safer.

QUICK SHARE

– The Firefox web browser makes it easy to share links to web pages or specific items on a page by connecting to your most recently used apps like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, Skype and more.

TAKE IT TO THE BIG SCREEN

– Send video and Web content from your smartphone or tablet to any TV equipped with supported streaming capabilities.