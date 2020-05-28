MapleStory M 1.5200.1921 Update for Android – New Battle Mage, Root Abyss Expendition Boss and More!

We have some amazing news to share with MapleStory fans. The mobile version of the game that is called MapleStory M has just received a major update. The update is changing the game’s version number to 1.5200.1921 and it is available to download right now. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about the new update.

MapleStory M 1.5200.1921 Update

The first thing that we want to note about MapleStory M’s latest update is that it is already rolling out to Android-powered smartphones. The update is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels and this means that the only thing that fans are required to do in order to access the update is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

What’s New?

Even though most updates that MapleStory M receives are packed with bug fixes and stability improvements, this is not the case for the latest 1.5200.1921 release. Instead, the update introduces fresh and exciting content. Check it out below:

Meet the Battle Mage, the first Maple M World Resistance member!

The new Root Abyss Expedition boss, Von Bon, has been added!

The Archer class has been rebalanced!

There’s a new equipment rank update!

From the looks of it, this is the biggest update that MapleStory M has received in the last couple of months. You can click here to read the full patch notes.

The APK Alternative

The last thing that we want to highlight about the game’s latest update is that it can also be manually downloaded and installed. This is possible by accessing the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). In addition, APK releases are compatible only with Android-powered smartphones.