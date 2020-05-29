Facebook Lite 201.0.0.6.119 Beta Update Brings Improvements to Performance and Reliability

Facebook provides users with access to so many useful features that the app is now considered a must-have on all smartphones. What’s great about Facebook is that its software has been designed to run on all operating systems. In fact, there is also a lightweight version of the social media app that can be installed on lower-end and budget smartphones that do not feature too much internal storage space and RAM.

The lightweight version of the massively popular social media app is called Facebook Lite and the reason why it’s making headlines on our website today is because it has just received a new update. The update sports the 201.0.0.6.119 beta version number and it is now rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. Let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about it.

Facebook Lite 201.0.0.6.119 Beta Update

Right from the start, we want to highlight that since it is a beta release, the new update can only be downloaded by Facebook Lite users who are enrolled in the app’s official beta program. Fortunately, the developers are allowing everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone to join the program and get access to all the latest features ahead of everyone else.

If you are not that keen on joining the beta program, then you should be pleased to know that there is an alternative solution. The new update has also been released in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). This type of update can be manually downloaded and installed in order to avoid having to join the beta program.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes listed by the developers of Facebook Lite, the new update doesn’t come with any exciting features. On the Brightside of things, the update makes up for the lack of features by introducing a handful of improvements for reliability and speed. Therefore, Facebook Lite will run faster than ever after installing the new update.