Firefox Browser 80.1.3 Update for Android Introduces Enhanced Protection and Collections Organizer Tool

Do you enjoy surfing the web on your smartphone via Firefox Browser? If that is the case, then you should be pleased to know that a new update is coming your way. Firefox Browser’s developers have published a new software release for the mobile browser that is taking its version number to 80.1.3. The update is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

Firefox Browser 80.1.3 Update

The first thing that we want to mention about Firefox Browser’s latest update is that since it is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels, then the only thing that users are required to do in order to download it is to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi. The update is automatically going to pop up in the notifications panel.

What’s New?

Here are the patch notes for the new update:

Enhanced Tracking Protection on by default

Organize your tabs with Collections

One tap to Private Browsing

Ergonomic browsing with the bottom nav bar

Switch to Dark Mode

Video with Picture-in-Picture

Top Features

The question that everyone must be wondering is how did Firefox Browser for Android became one of the world’s most popular browsers? This is all thanks to the plethora of features that the app offers. Let’s go ahead and check them out.

FAST. PRIVATE. SAFE.

Firefox for Android browser gives you effortless privacy protection with lighting-fast page loads. Enhanced Tracking Protection automatically blocks over 2000 known online trackers from invading your privacy and slowing down your pages.

Firefox browser also introduces a clean new design that makes it easier to get more things done, more quickly. Plus, with smart browsing features built in, Firefox lets you take your privacy, passwords, and bookmarks with you safely wherever you go.

ONE TAP TO PRIVATE MODE

Now you can get to Private Browsing Mode with just one tap. And when you close Private Browsing Mode, your browsing history gets automatically erased from your device.

CUSTOMIZE THE WAY YOU WANT TO SEARCH

Keep the search bar up top. Or move it to the bottom. Firefox browser not only lets you choose how you search but also how much of your personal data to share.

Customizable Enhanced Tracking Protection settings put you in the driver’s seat with your data. You also have your choice of search engines, and the ability to make Firefox your default browser.

GO DARK MODE

Easily switch to Dark Mode anytime to give your eyes and your battery a break.

COLLECTIONS

Open as many tabs as you like and organize them into Collections to stay on task. Collections can also be shared across devices so you get more done no matter where you are or what device you’re using.

GET ADD-ONS

Full support for the most popular add-ons, including ways to turbo-charge powerful default privacy settings and customize your experience.

PICK UP RIGHT WHERE YOU LEFT OFF

Start using Firefox for Android on your phone then switch to the Firefox browser on your laptop, without skipping a beat. With Firefox across your devices you can take your bookmarks, saved logins and browsing history wherever you go.

Firefox browser also takes the guesswork out of passwords by remembering your passwords across devices. Have the choice to instantly send open tabs between your phone and computer, instead of texting or emailing yourself articles to read later.

FIREFOX WEB BROWSER SEARCH WIDGET

No need to open the app. Search the web directly from your device’s home screen. Add the Firefox for Android browser search widget and get instant results without the extra taps.

PICTURE IN PICTURE MODE

Stream and pop videos out and play them in the background while you do other things on your phone. It’s entertainment and multitasking, together on the same screen.