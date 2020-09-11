Yahoo Mail 6.11.3 Update for Android – Improving the App’s Overall Speed and Performances

It’s essential to have an app that organizes your emails and Yahoo Mail is one of the best ones available for both Android and iOS. What makes Yahoo Mail stand out from all the other email organizers is the fact that this app is updated on a weekly basis with improvements. Yahoo Mail’s developers are always looking for new ways to take the app’s performances to the next level and in fact, a brand-new update has just arrived.

Yahoo Mail 6.11.3 Update

Right from the start, we want to mention that the new update for Yahoo Mail sports the 6.11.3 version number and that it is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. Thanks to this, all Yahoo Mail fans who use the app on an Android-powered smartphone can access the update just by keeping their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

What’s New?

“We heard your feedback, and thank you for your patience! Our team has worked hard to improve app performance. This latest release fixes app slowness,” said the developers of Yahoo Mail in the patch notes.

Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that the new update introduces bug fixes and software tweaks. While bug fixes might not be as impressive as new features or changes to the user interface, they are more important because they are helping Yahoo Mail run faster and smoother.

Top Features

Here are the features that make Yahoo Mail one of the most downloaded apps in the world:

Use any email address

Don’t make your other inboxes jelly. Add your Gmail, Outlook or AOL account and keep everything in one place. Custom settings, colors and notifications make it a breeze to keep your accounts separate.

Unsubscribe

Go forth and unsubscribe from the spam and junk mail you don’t want to see in your inbox. Yahoo Mail shows all the mailing lists you’re subscribed to on one screen and makes it easy to opt-out in one tap.

Attachments view

Looking for that one doc from that one person? Or, a photo from brunch three Sundays ago? Don’t panic, It’s right here. See all of your photos and files attachments in one easy view.

Customization

Your inbox, your vibe. Customize the bottom nav bar with the folders and views you care about most. Then, pick custom sounds, themes, swipes to add your own flavor and unboring your inbox.

Travel view

Travel stress-free. This view keeps all of your flight information in one organized spot. Smart Updates, from gate changes to delays and cancellations, will instantly appear in the app, so once you check in—you can check waaaaaay out.

Deals view

Expires today? Challenge accepted. See the deals from your inbox in one quick view or enable location permissions to see a map of deals near you and get notified in real-time as you walk into your favorite stores.

Groceries view

Win at groceries, every time. Add your grocery store loyalty cards to save coupons that will automatically get applied at checkout. To save even more, see all the deals in your area and save them to your shopping list.

People view

Only see emails from your favorite people. Ignore the robots.

Receipts view

No more crumpled receipts in your pocket. Find them neatly organized in your inbox.

Sounds + notifications

Choose from several categories of notifications, custom sound alerts and visual settings—so, you get the reminders you need. And none you don’t.

Accessibility

Features high contrast themes, dynamic text resizing, and optimized for use with VoiceOver screen readers. Plus, folders at the bottom of the Inbox allow assistive technology users to navigate with less effort.

1000 GB storage

You can’t see your whole world without room to roam. Download the app and you’ll never have to delete memories to get your mail again.