Castle Clash: Guild Royale 1.8.1 Update – New Epic Heroes, New Talents, Added Relics and More!

The Clash series are some of the most popular games available for Android and iOS. Take Castle Clash: Guild Royale for example that boasts with a huge player base. This is all thanks to the fact that the mobile game provides users with a fun gameplay experience that makes it seem like time is flying by. That’s not all, Castle Clash: Guild Royale is also updated on a regular basis with new features and improvements.

Castle Clash: Guild Royale 1.8.1 Update

Do you enjoy playing Castle Clash: Guild Royale on your Android smartphone? If that is the case, then we have some amazing news to share with you. The developers who are in charge of the mobile game have just published a new update that introduces lots of exciting features and fresh content that players can enjoy.

What’s New?

As previously noted, the new update for Castle Clash: Guild Royale comes with a bundle of new features that are refreshing the content. Let’s take a look at the patch notes:

1. New Epic Heroes

2. New Talents

3. Added Relic feature for Legendary Heroes

4. New Decoration

5. Added battle fast-forwarding in Lost Realm, Labyrinth, and Lostland.

6. Team Dungeons and Team Here Be Monsters: you can earn 2X rewards every day during specified periods.

7. Adjusted some functions.

8. New Player Login Reward (7 Days)

9. Adjusted Hero upgrade requirements.

10. Adjusted the lit circles below Heroes and Pets.

Top Features

Here are the features that make Castle Clash: Guild Royale one of the most popular games in the world:

✔ Strive for glory in Guild Royale. Summon your guildmates and fight to be the mightiest guild of all in the all-new “Narcia: War Era”!

✔ Give your Heroes powerful new looks when they wear enhanced Hero Skins!

✔ Utilize the non-linear base development system to upgrade your base as you like!

✔ Enjoy seamless operation and jaw-dropping visual effects at your fingertips.

✔ Hire Heroes with extraordinary abilities to fight for your cause.

✔ Deploy loyal troops to battle! Those who survive will return to your base.

✔ Go head-to-head against another player in the Arena and be crowned the ultimate competitor.

★ Unlock Equipment for your Heroes to wield in battle.

★ Customize your Heroes and Buildings with a huge variety of Skins.

★ Earn riches and glory in Torch Battle, Fortress Feud, and Guild Wars.

★ Team up with your friends to challenge multiplayer co-op dungeons.

★ Combine forces to avert a server-wide treat, the Archdemon.

★ Develop adorable Pets into powerful battle companions.

★ Match Heroes to powerful abilities to be the next “Squad Showdown” victor.