Firefox for Android 81.1.0 Beta Update – Get New Customization options for the Navigation Bar

The best thing that Mozilla Firefox fans who love using the Android version of the app can do is enroll in the beta program. The reason why we are saying that is because the developers of the mobile browser are always working on new updates that are taking the performances of Firefox on Android to the next level and beta users are the first ones to access them.

Firefox for Android – 81.1.0 Beta Update

A brand-new beta update that sports the 81.1.0 version number is available to download on Android. The update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and thanks to this, the only requirement to access the update is to keep your smartphone connected to the internet.

On the other hand, eager Firefox users who don’t want to join the beta program can always choose to manually download and install it on their smartphones. This is possible by getting the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit) and sideloading it.

What’s New?

Here are the improvements that the new update introduces to Firefox for Android:

The bottom navigation bar has is now easier to access and to customize;

The update introduces dark and light themes;

Users are now allowed to collect and organize their tabs;

The support for Progressive Web Apps has been significantly improved.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about Firefox for Android’s latest update, let’s go ahead and take a look at the top features that the mobile browser has to offer.

FAST. PRIVATE. SAFE.

Firefox is faster than ever and gives you a powerful web browser that protects your privacy. Keep what’s personal private with Enhanced Tracking Protection, which automatically blocks over 2000 online trackers from invading your privacy.

With Firefox, you don’t have to dig in your privacy settings, everything is set up automatically, but if you like to be in control, you can choose from the many ad blocker add-ons available for the browser. We designed Firefox with smart browsing features that let you take your privacy, passwords, and bookmarks with you safely wherever you go.

ENHANCED TRACKING PROTECTION AND PRIVACY CONTROL

Firefox gives you greater privacy protection while you’re on the web. Block third-party cookies and unwanted ads that follow you around the web with Enhanced Tracking Protection. Search in Private Browsing mode and you won’t be traced or tracked — your private browsing history is automatically erased when you’re done.

OWN YOUR LIFE WHEREVER YOU INTERNET

– Add Firefox across your devices for secure, private and seamless browsing.

– Sync your devices to take your favorite bookmarks, saved logins and browsing history wherever you go.

– Send open tabs between mobile and desktop.

– Firefox makes password management easy by remembering your passwords across devices.

– Take your internet life everywhere, knowing that your personal data is safe, never sold for profits.

SEARCH INTELLIGENTLY & GET THERE FASTER

– Firefox anticipates your needs and intuitively provides multiple suggested and previously-searched results across your favorite search engines. Every time.

– Easily access shortcuts to search providers including Wikipedia, Twitter and Amazon.

NEXT LEVEL PRIVACY

– Your privacy has been upgraded. Private Browsing with Tracking Protection blocks parts of Web pages that may track your browsing activity.

INTUITIVE VISUAL TABS

– Open as many tabs as you like without losing track of your open Web pages.

EASY ACCESS TO YOUR TOP SITES

– Spend your time reading your favorites sites instead of looking for them.

QUICK SHARE

– The Firefox web browser makes it easy to share links to web pages or specific items on a page by connecting to your most recently used apps like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, Skype and more.

TAKE IT TO THE BIG SCREEN

– Send video and Web content from your smartphone or tablet to any TV equipped with supported streaming capabilities.