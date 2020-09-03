The Walking Dead: Road to Survival 26.2.1.87606 Update – New War Maps (Sanctuary and Kingdom)

If you enjoy watching The Walking Dead series on AMC, then you are going to love The Walking Dead: Road to Survival. This is a fun mobile RPG that is published by none other than Robert Kirkman who is the creator behind the original comic book series that inspired the TV show. Therefore, the mobile game features cool mechanics and RPG elements that are going to make fans like they are really exploring a zombie infested world.

The Walking Dead: Road to Survival 26.2.1.87606 Update

The reason why The Walking Dead: Road to Survival is making headlines on our website today is because a brand-new update has been made available for download. The update can be downloaded via the traditional OTA (over the air) channels and manually in the form of APK. We highly advise The Walking Dead: Road to Survival fans to get the update via OTA channels because sideloading updates can be tricky at times.

What’s New?

The question that everyone must be asking right now is what’s new? The Walking Dead: Road to Survival fans should be pleased to know that the new update introduces a bundle of new features and fresh content that players can explore. Here are the full patch notes:

Two all-new War maps have been added: Sanctuary and Kingdom

Mercenaries have been added to War! Allowing you to jump into the fight faster in Road to Survival’s premier event

Intra-region matchmaking has been added to Cross Region War! You can now be matched against factions on your region and other regions during CRW events

Six New Stronghold effects have been added, mixing up the War experience

Top Features

Now that we have checked out the new features and exciting content that the update introduces, let’s go ahead and take a look at the top features that the mobile game offers.

Fight Walkers & Survivors

• Battle against fierce opponents and use your best strategy to survive

• Charge opponents with special melee and ranged attacks using deadly weapons like Michonne’s katana

Collect & Recruit Survivors

• Collect new Survivors from The Walking Dead universe, each with their own specialized battle strategy

Upgrade Your Survivors

• Level up and customize Survivors to enhance their fighting strategies, weapons and skills

• RPG progression makes your Survivors stronger as they cut down more walkers

Strategy Gameplay – Capitalize on Strengths & Exploit Weaknesses

• Battle strategy is key to scoring powerful hits – but watch out for retaliating strikes

• Your battle strategy is all that’s keeping the Survivors of Woodbury safe – Strategize and strike to win

Maps & Locations From The Walking Dead

• Explore a new 3D map featuring real locations from The Walking Dead comics

Build your Community Base & Expand into the Wasteland

• Build houses to hold Survivors, a Town Hall to expand your city, a Workshop to craft items, and more

PvP – Raid Enemies

• Use your battle strategy to raid enemy factions for resources in the All Out War online mode

• Strategic Multiplayer battles in a wide-open world filled with potential enemies and vicious walkers.

Alliance Factions & Online Strategy

• Multiplayer alliances and battle strategies keep you safe. Join allies in a faction to create a battle strategy and pool resources in the harsh world of The Walking Dead

• Battle and build together with friends in multiplayer role-playing strategy gameplay

Battle in Iconic The Walking Dead Locations

• Fight alongside your faction for control of areas from The Walking Dead

• Battle to conquer and defend locations like Alexandria, Woodbury, Sanctuary, and more

Make Strategized Decisions to Change the Story

• Decisions impact the story mode and make each game campaign unique

• Write your own Survivor story in this dynamic and compelling Walking Dead RPG

Live In-Game Events

• Play to obtain valuable resources and new, exclusive Survivors.