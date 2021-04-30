Viber Messenger 15.2.0.11 Update – New Changes to Texts and Fonts

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Viber Messenger launched back in 2012 and it was one of the world’s apps to introduce VoIP (voice over IP) features. The chatting app was innovative for its time and now, it’s still leading the market by constantly adding new features and software improvements. In fact, a new update that sports the 15.2.0.11 version number is now available to download.

Viber Messenger 15.2.0.11 Update

As previously mentioned, a new update is available to download for Viber. The update is available via OTA (over the air) channels and therefore, we are advising all fans of the chatting app to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

What’s New?

Viber is constantly improving and the new 15.2.0.11 update does exactly that by introducing major changes to the text fonts.” Mark any text to apply bold, italic, monospace, or strikethrough to get your point across clearly,” said the developers of the app in the patch notes.

Top Features

Now that we have presented everything there is to know about Viber’s latest update, let’s take a look at the app’s top features.

Make Free Audio and Video Calls

Make crystal-clear audio and instant video calls to friends and family. Group chat or a group video call for up to 20 people is a great opportunity to see your loved ones. Enjoy completely free video calls and chat every day.

Open a Group Chat

Catch up with friends, family, and coworkers by opening a group chat for up to 250 members. Talk and text together, discuss your favorite movies, books, events, and more in dedicated chat rooms! Having a chat with parents is perfect for sharing family events, jokes, and photos.

Make Low-cost Calls to Landlines with Viber Out

Call landlines, non-Viber users, or anyone who doesn’t have an internet service or a mobile phone with Viber Out’s low-cost international calling service.

Send Free Messages

Staying in touch has never been easier. Send a free text message, share a photo, a sticker or GIF, a video, or any other file. Viber is a great alternative for the fans of SMS texting!

Call and Text with 100% Privacy

Thanks to end-to-end encryption, any type of information you share on Viber will always remain private. Every message is sent in the form of an encrypted code that only recipients’ device can translate to plain text using an encryption key. Encryption keys exist only on user devices and nowhere else. So, no one — not even Viber — can read your messages.