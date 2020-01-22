Firefox Lite 2.1.8 (18211) Update – Check Out the New “Travel Discovery” Feature

If your smartphone doesn’t benefit from powerful hardware specs that can run Google Chrome at its peak performance levels, then you should be pleased to know that there is a perfect alternative. The app that we are talking about is Firefox Lite. As the name implies, Firefox Lite is a lightweight app and this means that it weighs in at less than 10MB. Therefore, Firefox Lite is ideal for smartphones that do not benefit from microSD support.

What’s great about Firefox Lite is that despite being a lightweight app, it still benefits from full-fledged developer support. This means that Firefox Lite is updated with improvements on a regular basis. In fact, a new update has started rolling out earlier this morning and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

Firefox Lite 2.1.8 (18211) Update

Firefox Lite fans should bee pleased to know that if they keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network, a new update that sports the 2.1.8 (18211) version number is going to pop up in their notifications panel. The update requires a minimum of Android 5.0 Lollipop operating system in order to run without any issues and also 5.84MB of free space.

What’s New?

Even though most Firefox Lite updates introduce bug fixes, this is not the case for the latest 2.1.8 (18211) release. Instead of bringing bug fixes, the update introduces a new feature that is going to make it much easier for Firefox Lite fans to plan their next trips. The feature is called “Travel Discovery” and according to the patch notes, the new feature is helping users to “discover and plan their next adventure”.

We also want to highlight that the new update comes with a handful of “under the hood” software tweaks. Even though software tweaks might not be as exciting as new features, they are actually more important. Firefox Lite will run faster than usual after installing the new update and this is why we are advising everyone to download it as soon as possible.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about the latest Firefox Lite update, let’s go ahead and take a look at the top features that the app offers.

Lightning Fast Browsing Speed

With Turbo Mode, Firefox Lite promises you a lighting fast browsing experience!

A Lightweight Web Browser

This incredibly mini size browser is less than 6MB, taking up almost no space on your phone.

Travel Discovery

Discover and plan your next adventure. Explore new cities, find hidden gems, get deals on hotels, and create a bucket list of all your top destinations.

Smart Shopping Search

Find great deals quickly and easily. With Smart Shopping Search, simply tap on convenient tabs to compare products and prices across multiple shopping sites at once.

Top free games

Choose from more than 100 popular free games to play anytime, anywhere — without installing gaming apps.

Trending News

Catch up on the latest trending news from major news sites. Never miss out on the stories everyone is talking about.

Advanced Private Browsing

Browse without a trace. No history, no passwords, no cookies recorded when browsing in the private browsing mode. With the tracking protection, which most browsers don’t have, Firefox Lite’s advanced private mode can prevent advertisers and websites from tracking you. Feeling curious? Now you can check how many trackers are blocked in private mode.

Say Goodbye to Tracking Ads in Advanced Private Mode

Feeling annoyed about those ads that keep chasing you from site to site? Now with the advanced private browsing mode, you can say goodbye to those tracking ads from the websites that you visited. Please note that this is not 100% adblocking.