Fortnite 14.30 Update is Now Live with Game-Changing Features and Bug Fixes

It’s a good day to be a Fortnite fan. Epic Games has released the much anticipated 14.30 update it introduces a bundle of exciting features that are taking the gameplay experience to the next level. The update is now live for PC and consoles, and it can be downloaded directly via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, the only requirement to access the update is to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network.

Fortnite 14.30 Update – What’s New?

Highlights

On your mark. Get Set, Race. : Rally Royale is a new fast-paced LTM where you’ll need speed and wit to take home the victory. Collect tickets to unlock the finish line, get there quick or get left in the dust. Rally Royale launches later in the week, jump behind the wheel and tell us what you think!

: Rally Royale is a new fast-paced LTM where you’ll need speed and wit to take home the victory. Collect tickets to unlock the finish line, get there quick or get left in the dust. Rally Royale launches later in the week, jump behind the wheel and tell us what you think! Marvel Knockout Super Series : Assemble the Squad and put your super-powered skills to the test in these Marvel Knockout tournaments. The first cup on Wednesday, October 14 celebrates the Man without Fear himself – Daredevil. The prize? Early access to the brand-new Daredevil outfit before it arrives in the Item Shop! This is the first of four tournaments – players who participate in all four will get an elusive Nexus War Glider.

: Assemble the Squad and put your super-powered skills to the test in these Marvel Knockout tournaments. The first cup on Wednesday, October 14 celebrates the Man without Fear himself – Daredevil. The prize? Early access to the brand-new Daredevil outfit before it arrives in the Item Shop! This is the first of four tournaments – players who participate in all four will get an elusive Nexus War Glider. Loot Pool Update: Galactus’ growing presence is scrambling the loot machines. Combat Shotguns are now more effective at all ranges! Give us your feedback and be on the lookout for new super-powers rotating into the mix.

Fortnite Creative

Islands Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the sky brightness changed whenever the camera was moved.

Fixed an issue where the Back to Hub rift was floating above the terrain.

Gameplay Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where players weren’t able to see the flashlight when others were using it.

Fixed an issue where the Prop Ping UI remained on screen when returning to HUB.

Fixed an issue where multiple players were spawned onto the same spawn pad during warm up phase.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to jump after playing in low gravity.

Weapons and Items Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Cozy Campfire left behind visual effects when deleted.

Fixed an issue where the Sneaky Snowman was duplicated after players stopped hiding.

Fixed an issue where players did not take damage from the Bottle Rocket while standing in front of it.

Fixed an issue where the X-4 Stormwing did not have the Flip option when it was upside down.

Fixed an issue where the Driftboard jittered when a player stood on it.

Creative Tools and Phone Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where players could not open the inventory or customize devices after copying a grid-based object.

Fixed an issue where the Quickbar hotkeys were not displayed when prefabs/galleries were selected.

Fixed an issue where non-prop structures could not be rotated while using cut and paste with resize turned on.

Prefabs and Galleries Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the vines from the Princess Castle Foliage Gallery were giving the wrong resource material.

Fixed an issue where several assets from the Princess Castle Wall Galleries were floating above the terrain.

Fixed an issue where the Princess Castle Wall was missing collision.

Fixed an issue where the Princess Castle Mirror appeared warped.

Devices Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Item Spawner device did not display item costs.

Fixed an issue where the Damage Volume inflicted damage after the player exited the volume while driving the Quadcrasher.

