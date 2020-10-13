Facebook Lite 221.0.0.2.120 Beta Update – Improved Performances and User Interface

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

As everyone already knows, Facebook is the world’s most popular app. Boasting with more than two billion users, Facebook is categorized as a “must-have app” because of all the features that it offers. The app makes it easier for users to get in touch with their friends and family members, but that’s not all. Facebook also provides users with the ability to follow their favorite celebrities, news outlets, and to share files with other users.

What’s great about the social media app is the fact that it has been designed to run on all types of smartphones, including low-end ones. This is possible thanks to the fact that the developers have published a lightweight version. The special version is called Facebook Lite and it’s making headlines on our website because it has received a new update.

Facebook Lite 221.0.0.2.120 Beta Update

Right from the start, we want to mention that Facebook Lite’s latest update sports the 221.0.0.2.120 beta version number. Therefore, the update is currently available to download by beta testers. Luckily, the developers of the lightweight app are allowing everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone to join the program and access all the latest features and improvements. The only requirement is to provide feedback in case something goes wrong.

What’s New?

The new 221.0.0.2.120 beta update doesn’t come with any exciting features, but it makes up for that by introducing a bundle “under the hood” software tweaks and bug fixes. As a result, Facebook Lite will run faster and smoother. Users who install the new update will no longer have to deal with bugs that can cause the app to crash or lag. Therefore, we are advising all beta users to make sure to get their hands on the update as soon as possible.