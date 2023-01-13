Fortnite Will Team Up with Family Guy in a Future Skin

Imagine a Fortnite character with Peter Griffin’s iconic blue shirt and dad bod, equipped with a giant chicken as a pickaxe and a can of Pawtucket Patriot beer as a shield. He’ll be doing the famous ‘Freakin’ sweet!’ dance emote while chugging down a beer. His back bling would be a beer bottle holder shaped like a cooler, and his glider would be a giant couch for him to take a nap in mid-air.

Can you imagine that? A Fortnite character that can take a nap mid-air. That’s what I call a true multitasker!

But beware of Peter’s ultimate ability, where he calls a giant chicken to drop a bomb on the enemies, leaving them clucking like chickens. In short, the Family Guy skin in Fortnite would be a game changer, a true masterpiece of animation and hilarity!

That’s what the plan could be in the ‘reality’ of Fortnite: a Family Guy skin released in a forthcoming update of the famous game.

Epic is currently working on a male skin codenamed "FrenchFry" 👀 The FrenchFry codename is most likely used for an upcoming Family Guy collaboration in Fortnite! (via @FN_Assist & @GMatrixGames) pic.twitter.com/oVRtLMaoBB — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 12, 2023

However, such an addition clearly should not leave anyone shocked, considering that Fortnite has already done plenty of surprising collaborations. Fortnite has partnered with various franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, John Wick, Stranger Things, Travis Scott, Dragon Ball, Batman and many others to bring exciting crossover events. These events include new in-game items such as skins, weapons, emotes, etc. that are themed around the particular franchise, along with limited-time game modes and challenges.

