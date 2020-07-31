Galaxy Watch 3 – Price, Design and Specs Get Leaked Ahead of Launch

Samsung has announced that it is planning to host a big event on August 5. The South Korean based tech giant will use the event to launch a multitude of gadgets, including the much-anticipated Galaxy Watch 3. The wearable device is going to be the successor for the highly popular Galaxy Watch that released in 2018. Fortunately for us, we don’t have to wait one more week in order to see Galaxy Watch 3 because its press render and specs have been leaked.

Leaked Press Render

The first thing that we want to mention about Galaxy Watch 3’s leaked press render is that the design looks amazing. They were leaked by none other than Evan Blass who is known for having a stellar record when it comes to predicting upcoming releases. Nonetheless, the design of Galaxy Watch 3 is classy and it doesn’t stray away too much from the original design. The biggest improvements that we can see are “under the hood”.

Price and Leaked Specs

If you are wondering how much Samsung’s next smartwatch is going to cost, then you should be pleased to know that the price was already leaked. The standard 41mm Galaxy Watch 3 model will cost $349 and the bigger 45mm model will cost $399.

According to the leaked specs sheet, the 41mm model will sport a 1.2-inches display that provides a pixel resolution of 360 x 360. Moreover, the smartwatch is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 911 CPU that is paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage space.

On the other hand, we have the bigger 45mm model that features a 1.4-inches display which offers the same pixel resolution as the smaller variant. The 45mm Galaxy Watch 3 is equipped with specs as the 41mm model, but what makes it stand out is the larger 340 mAh battery.