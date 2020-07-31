Firefox Browser 79.0.1 Update for Android – Enhancing the Overall Software Stability

Firefox Browser is considered to be the best alternative to Google’s Chrome because it does a much better job of handling resources, especially on mobile. However, Firefox Browser is more than an alternative option. Firefox Browser is a “must-have” app if you love surfing the web from your smartphone and its plethora of features proves that.

What’s great about Firefox Browser is the fact that it gets updated on a regular basis with improvements. In fact, a new update has started rolling out today and we are going to cover everything there is to know about it. Not just that, but we are also going to check out what are Firefox Browser’s top features.

Firefox Browser 79.0.1 Update

The new update sports the 79.0.1 version number and it is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, all Firefox Browser fans who are keeping their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network are eligible to get the update and all the “goodies” that it introduces. Furthermore, the update can be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the new update for Firefox Browser aims to improve software stability. The way that the update does that is by introducing a bundle of “under the hood” software tweaks and bug fixes that are tackling various issues. With that said, we are advising all Firefox Browser fans to get the update as soon as possible.

Top Features

FAST. PRIVATE. SAFE.

Firefox is faster than ever and gives you a powerful web browser that protects your privacy. Keep what’s personal private with Enhanced Tracking Protection, which automatically blocks over 2000 online trackers from invading your privacy. With Firefox, you don’t have to dig in your privacy settings, everything is set up automatically, but if you like to be in control, you can choose from the many ad blocker add-ons available for the browser. We designed Firefox with smart browsing features that let you take your privacy, passwords, and bookmarks with you safely wherever you go.

ENHANCED TRACKING PROTECTION AND PRIVACY CONTROL

Firefox gives you greater privacy protection while you’re on the web. Block third-party cookies and unwanted ads that follow you around the web with Enhanced Tracking Protection. Search in Private Browsing mode and you won’t be traced or tracked — your private browsing history is automatically erased when you’re done.

OWN YOUR LIFE WHEREVER YOU INTERNET

– Add Firefox across your devices for secure, private and seamless browsing.

– Sync your devices to take your favorite bookmarks, saved logins and browsing history wherever you go.

– Send open tabs between mobile and desktop.

– Firefox makes password management easy by remembering your passwords across devices.

– Take your internet life everywhere, knowing that your personal data is safe, never sold for profits.

SEARCH INTELLIGENTLY & GET THERE FASTER

– Firefox anticipates your needs and intuitively provides multiple suggested and previously-searched results across your favorite search engines. Every time.

– Easily access shortcuts to search providers including Wikipedia, Twitter and Amazon.

NEXT LEVEL PRIVACY

– Your privacy has been upgraded. Private Browsing with Tracking Protection blocks parts of Web pages that may track your browsing activity.

INTUITIVE VISUAL TABS

– Open as many tabs as you like without losing track of your open Web pages.

EASY ACCESS TO YOUR TOP SITES

– Spend your time reading your favorites sites instead of looking for them.

GET ADD-ONS FOR EVERYTHING

– Take control of your mobile browser by personalizing Firefox with add-ons like ad blockers, password and download managers and more. Want a more personalized browser? Add-ons can help you customize your browser to make your time online safer.

QUICK SHARE

– The Firefox web browser makes it easy to share links to web pages or specific items on a page by connecting to your most recently used apps like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, Skype and more.

TAKE IT TO THE BIG SCREEN

– Send video and Web content from your smartphone or tablet to any TV equipped with supported streaming capabilities.