Galaxy Watch 3’s Impressive Specifications Get Leaked Ahead of Launch

Samsung is getting ready to launch the much-anticipated Galaxy Watch 3 and thanks to a new firmware update that is preparing Wear OS for the upcoming wearable gadget, we got the chance to see what are the key hardware specs that the smartwatch has to offer. With that being said, today we are going to take a look under Galaxy Watch 3’s “hood” and see if the new smartwatch is more powerful than the already existing models.

Galaxy Watch 3 Specifications

The first thing that we want to mention about Samsung’s new smartwatch is that it will be available in two models. The models are called Galaxy Watch 3 41mm and Galaxy Watch 3 45mm. What sets these gadgets apart is their battery capacity and price tag.

Nonetheless, Galaxy Watch 3 will run on Tizen 5.5.0.0 right from the box and it will be powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9110 processor. Thanks to the new processor, Galaxy Watch 3 will be able to handle heavy-duty tasks without a single problem.

Furthermore, Galaxy Watch 3 will be equipped with a 360×360 pixel screen that uses high-end OLED technology that excels at providing warm colors. As previously noted, the most significant difference between the two upcoming Galaxy Watch 3 models is their battery. The 41mm model will be fueled by a 247mAh battery and the larger 45mm model will ship with a 340mAh battery.

Final Words

From the looks of it, Galaxy Watch 3 is shaping up to be one of the best smartwatches available on the market in 2020. The specs are powerful and if there is one thing that we can be sure about, then it has to be the fact that Samsung’s software will not disappoint when it comes to features.