PUBG Mobile Mad Miramar 0.19.0 Update Introduces New Map, Features and Weapons!

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games available for smartphones, and there is a good reason for that! PUBG Mobile gives players the chance to jump into a Battle Royale arena with 99 other players where the last one alive is the winner and gets the “chicken dinner”.

If you are a big fan of PUBG Mobile, then we have some great news to share with you. The much-anticipated “Mad Miramar” update is now available for download.

PUBG Mobile – Mad Miramar 0.19.0 Update

The new update for PUBG Mobile is titled Mad Miramar 0.19.0 and it is available to download directly via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, the only thing that PUBG Mobile fans are required to do in order to access the update is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

There is also an alternative way of manually downloading and installing the update. Although, this is only possible by getting the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit) and the installation process can be tricky at times.

If you are interested in manually downloading and installing the update, then you should know that this type of update is compatible only with Android-powered smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option in their Settings panl.

What’s New?

Here are all the exciting features that PUBG Mobile’s latest Mad Miramar update introduces:

1. Miramar Update

Additional resources have been added to the map, including items and improved graphics.

Added a race track and Golden Mirado to show off your skills in the desert!

2. Sandstorm

Prepare well to survive in the extreme climate!

A sandstorm theme is waiting for you to unlock in the lobby!

3. Cheer Park

Try out this chill 20 player area where you can chat, roast chicken, dance, and challenge each other!

4. Bluehole Mode

The Best PUBG Mobile Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about the new update for PUBG and all the “goodies” that it introduces, let’s go ahead and take a look at the top features that the mobile game has to offer.

FREE ON MOBILE – Powered by the Unreal Engine 4. Play console quality gaming on the go. Delivers jaw-dropping HD graphics and 3D sound. Featuring customizable mobile controls, training modes, and voice chat. Experience the most smooth control and realistic ballistics, weapon behavior on mobile.

MASSIVE BATTLE MAPS – From Erangel to Miramar, Vikendi to Sanhok, compete on these enormous and detailed battlegrounds varying in size, terrain, day/night cycles and dynamic weather – from urban city spaces to frozen tundra, to dense jungles, master each battleground’s secrets to create your own strategic approach to win.

DEPTH AND VARIETY – From the 100-player classic mode, the exhilarating payload mode to the lightning-fast Arcade and 4v4 Team Deathmatch modes, as well as the intense Zombie modes. There is something for everyone! There is something for everyone. Play Solo, Duo, and in 4-player Squads. Fire your weapon to your heart’s content!

Be a lone wolf soldier or play with a Clan and answer the duty calls when help is needed! Offers FPS (First-Person Shooter) and TPS (Third-Person Shooter) play, lots of vehicles for all the different terrains in the game and an arsenal of realistic weapons. Find your perfect ride and pieces to cruise towards the final circle!

ALWAYS GROWING – Daily events & challenges, and monthly updates delivering new gameplay features and modes that keep PUBG MOBILE always growing and expanding. Our powerful and serious anti-cheating mechanisms ensure a fair and balanced gaming environment where everyone plays by the rules.