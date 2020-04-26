Gmail 2020.04.26.310266462 Update – Major Performance Boost

Gmail holds the title for being the world’s most popular email organizer app and there is a good reason for that. The app is bundled with useful features that make it much easier for users to respond to all their emails, but that’s not all. Gmail offers integration for all operating systems so that users can stay updated and have access to their contacts at all times.

Another benefit of using Gmail is the fact that Google is the company directly in charge of it. The reason why this is important is because Google is constantly publishing new updates for its apps. In fact, a new software release has just started rolling out for Gmail. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about it.

Gmail 2020.04.26.310266462 Update

What better way to start the day other than to receive a new update for your favorite app? With that being said, we are advising all Gmail fans who enjoy using the Android version of the app to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. The update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes listed by the developers, the new update for Gmail sports the 2020.04.26.310266462 version number and it aims to improve the overall performances of the app. The way that the update is doing that is by introducing a handful of bug fixes and software tweaks.

Conclusion

While Gmail’s latest update might not introduce any exciting features or UI (user interface) changes, it’s still a high-priority release thanks to the bug fixes that it introduces. Therefore, all Gmail fans are advised to download the update as soon as possible. The boost in speed will be felt right from the first moment.