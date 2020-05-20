UC Browser Turbo 1.9.9.900 Update Fixes Online Download Problem

UC Browser Turbo is one of the most popular apps available for Android-powered smartphones and this is all thanks to the fact that UC Browser Turbo excels at providing users with a premier web surfing experience. The mobile browser’s software is highly optimized to improve download speeds, but not just that. UC Browser Turbo is also equipped with a plethora of useful features that make it easier for users to find all the information that they need from the web.

UC Browser Turbo 1.9.9.900 Update

The reason why UC Browser Turbo is making headlines on our website today is that the developers have published a brand-new update. The update sports the 1.9.9.900 version number and it started rolling out earlier this morning.

How to Download the New Update

The only thing that UC Browser Turbo fans need to do in order to access the update and all the “goodies” that it introduces is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. The update should pop up in the notifications panel throughout the day.

There is an alternative way to download the update without having to wait for it to pop up in the notifications panel. The update can also be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK. Although, we do need to mention that this type of update is exclusive to Android-powered devices.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes listed by UC Browser Turbo’s developers, the new update is targeting one major issue that caused issues when downloading online files. The issue would fail downloads and interrupt them. Fortunately, the problem has been fixed and UC Browser Turbo can download as many files as they want.

Top UC Browser Turbo Features

Minimalist Design

No news flow, no push message, simple but smart design brings you clean and convenient browsing experience.

Fast Video Download

Our servers speed up and stabilize downloads. By setting high download threads, your download speed may enhance a lot.

Free Cloud Acceleration

Free cloud acceleration help you visit websites and watch videos around the world anytime at anywhere.

Private Space

Users enable to hide downloaded online videos or files and encrypt with password, creating a privately-owned space.

Data Saving

UC Browser Turbo helps you use less mobile data to control your data budget. Whether you’re downloading or browsing, UC Turbo always saves 90% data.

Useful Tools Kit

With a series of tools like status downloader, network speed test, image search, you just need to open UC Turbo to own them.

Switch Tab on Toolbar

It is a special feature which can save your time and give you smooth browsing. Just move your finger on toolbar, tabs can be switched quickly. Open and Delete options are added now!

Secure Browsing

Incognito mode helps you to browse in private. Your browsing history will not be recorded in this mode.

Ad Block

Ad Block function blocks different forms of ads that effect your browsing experience. Also you can mark them manually to block ads with same style in future.

Video playing in background

It supports one-tab to play videos in background, even with incognito mode. You can listen your videos when you do other things.

Personalized Wallpaper HD

Set your favorite photos on your phone as wallpapers and share them to social platform with one click.

Homepage Customizable

You can decide your own homepage. Add your favorite sites to homepage from Bookmarks (add sites to Bookmarks first), or delete all built-in sites to have a blank homepage. You can also set your own picture as unique wallpaper. It’s all up to you.

Watch Video Offline

Download your favorite videos in advance so that you can watch them anywhere or anytime as you wish, even in situation without any network.

Support Multi-language

Multi-language customized for you. Choose the language that suits you to achieve barrier-free browsing.

Night Mode

Night mode is more eye friendly and allows you to browse more comfortably at night.