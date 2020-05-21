Viber 13.0.0.4 Update – Improved Video Calls and Bug Fixes

Viber is one of the most innovative apps available for Android and iOS. After all, Viber was one of the world’s first apps to introduce VoIP (voice over IP) features. Thanks to the early adoption of this technology, Viber is now a massively popular video/calling and chatting app. The great thing about Viber is that it has gotten better over time.

The developers have kept introducing new features and performance improvements to the point that Viber is considered to be a “must-have” on all smartphones. In fact, the developers who are in charge of Viber have publisher a new update that sports the 13.0.0.4 version number and it is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels.

Viber 13.0.0.4 Update

If you want to access the latest Viber update on your Android-powered smartphone, then you should be pleased to know that the update is automatically rolling out to all users. The only requirement to access the new update and the improvements that it introduces is to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

Improved Video Calls

The question that all Viber fans must be asking right now is what’s new? According to the patch notes listed by the developers who are in charge of Viber, the new update introduces a bunch of “under the hood” software tweaks that are aiming to improve the video call user experience.

We also want to highlight that the update introduces a bundle of bug fixes that are tackling various issues which sometimes slowed down Viber. Therefore, the chatting app will run smoother and the software stability will be much better after downloading the latest 13.0.0.4 update.

The APK Alternative

The last thing that we want to mention about the update is that it can also be manually downloaded and installed. Although, this is possible only by getting the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).

The Best Viber Features

Fully Synced Desktop and Tablet Apps

Viber is fully synced to your computer and laptop. You can see all your messages and calls, and chat with them directly from your desktop or Android tablet.

Make Free Audio and Video Calls

Make crystal-clear audio and instant video calls to friends and family for free! Live chat is a great opportunity to stay connected.

Make Low-cost Calls to Landlines with Viber Out

Call landlines, non-Viber users or anyone who doesn’t have an internet service or a mobile phone with Viber Out’s low-cost international calling service.

Send Free Messages

Staying in touch has never been easier. Send a free text message, share a photo, a sticker or GIF, a video or any other file. Viber is a great alternative for the fans of sms texting!

Open a Group Chat

Catch up with friends, family and coworkers by opening a group chat for up to 250 members. Talk and text together!

Chat and Call with 100% Privacy

Thanks to end-to-end encryption, any type of information you share on Viber will always remain between yourself and the person you’re talking to. Any message you send makes its way from your device to the recipient’s in the form of an encrypted code that only their device can translate to plain text using an encryption key. Encryption keys exist only on user devices and nowhere else. So, no one — not even Viber — can read your messages.

Self-Destruct Your Secret Chats

Start a Secret Chat which will let you set a self-destruct timer for every message in your conversation so that after your message is read, it’s automatically deleted from your recipient’s phone. Viber is safe! We support encrypted messaging to make sure your data is private.

Express Yourself with GIFs and Viber Stickers

Words can only say so much! Express your every emotion with endless GIFs and over 35,000 stickers from the Viber Sticker Market. Chatting is more fun than you think!