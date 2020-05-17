Gmail 2020.05.17.313130477 Update – Get the Latest Improvements and Bug Fixes

When it comes to email apps, Gmail is the most popular one and there is a good reason for that. Gmail features a user-friendly interface that makes it super simple and easy for people to respond and manage all their emails. Not just that, but Gmail is also equipped with a bundle of unique features that help users organize their inbox and stay up to date with all their latest meetings.

Since Google is the company that is directly in charge of Gmail, then no one should be surprised to find out that the app is updated on a regular basis with software improvements. After all, Google’s motto is “another day, another update”. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out what are the improvements that Gmail’s new update introduces.

Gmail 2020.05.17.313130477 Update

The latest update for Gmail is currently rolling out via over the air channels and therefore, we are advising all Gmail fans to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network so that they can be among the first ones to access it.

There is also an alternative way to access the update and all the improvements that it brings. Gmail’s developers have released the update in the form of APK so that eager users can manually download and install it. We have to mention that APK releases are compatible only with Android-powered smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the new 2020.05.17.313130477 update for Gmail focuses on improving the overall performances and software stability of the app. The way that the new update does that is by introducing a handful of “under the hood” software tweaks and bug fixes. While bug fixes might not be as exciting as new features, they are certainly more important.