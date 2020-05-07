 Google Chrome 83.0.4103.44 Beta Update is Now Available for Download on Android

One of the things that help Chrome stand out when compared to other mobile browsers is the fact that Google is the company directly in charge of it. The reason why this matters is that Google is famous for always releasing new updates for all its apps. These updates introduce bug fixes, software tweaks, and many exciting features.

Considering the fact that Google’s motto is “another day, another update”, then no one should be surprised to find out that a new update has now been made available to download for the beta version of Chrome. The update sports the 83.0.4103.44 beta build version number and it is available via OTA (over the air) channels.

Google Chrome 83.0.4103.44 Beta Update

All Chrome fans should consider joining the beta program of the mobile browser. Beta users are always the first ones to access all the latest updates and the improvements that they bring. To make things even better, the only thing that beta users are required to do is to provide the developers with feedback in case something goes wrong.

Nonetheless, all Chrome fans who are enrolled in the beta program will receive the latest 83.0.4103.44 beta update today. The only thing that fans need to do is to keep their Android-powered smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes listed by Google’s developers, the latest update aims to improve the overall performances and software stability of the mobile browser. The way that the update is doing that is by introducing “under the hood” software tweaks that introduce a major boost to performances.

Now that we have checked out the latest update for Chrome, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the top features that the mobile browser offers.

Key Features

Browse fast and type less. Choose from personalized search results that instantly appear as you type and quickly browse previously visited web pages. Fill in forms quickly with Autofill.

Incognito Browsing. Use Incognito mode to browse the internet without saving your history. Browse privately across all your devices.

Sync Chrome Across Devices. When you sign into Chrome, your bookmarks, passwords, and settings will be automatically synced across all your devices. You can seamlessly access all your information from your phone, tablet, or laptop.

All your favorite content, one tap away. Chrome is not just fast for Google Search, but designed so you are one tap away from all your favorite content. You can tap on your favorite news sites or social media directly from the new tab page.

Chrome also has the “Tap to Search”- feature on most webpages. You can tap on any word or phrase to start a Google search while still in the page you are enjoying.

Protect your phone with Google Safe Browsing. Chrome has Google Safe Browsing built-in. It keeps your phone safe by showing warnings to you when you attempt to navigate to dangerous sites or download dangerous files.

Fast downloads and view web pages and videos offline Chrome has a dedicated download button, so you can easily download videos, pictures, and entire webpages with just one tap.

Chrome also has downloads home right inside Chrome, where you can access all the content you downloaded, even when you are offline.

Google Voice Search. Chrome gives you an actual web browser you can talk to. Use your voice to find answers on-the-go without typing and go hands free. You can browse and navigate quicker using your voice anywhere, anytime.

Google Translate built-in: Quickly translate entire web pages. Chrome has Google Translate built in to help you to translate entire web to your own language with one tap.

Use less mobile data and speed up the web. Turn on Lite mode and use up to 60% less data. Chrome can compress text, images, videos, and websites without lowering the quality.

Smart personalized recommendations. Chrome creates an experience that is tailored to your interests. On the new tab page, you will find articles that Chrome selected based on your previous browsing history.