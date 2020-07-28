Google Chrome 84.0.4147.105 Update – Faster and Safer Web Browsing

At the rate that Google is updating its apps, the company’s motto should be “another day another update”. With that being said, we have some great news to share with Google Chrome fans! The Android parent has announced that a brand-new update that sports the 84.0.4147.105 version number is now rolling out to Google Chrome.

The new update is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels and therefore, the only thing that Google Chrome fans are required to do in order to access it is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. Alternatively, the update can be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK.

Google Chrome 84.0.4147.105 Update

Google Chrome holds the title for being the world’s most popular mobile browser. Thanks to this, the developers who are in charge of the mobile browser know that there is no room for error when it comes to performances. This is why they are updating Google Chrome on a weekly basis with software improvements. Now, let’s go ahead and take a look at the improvements that the new update brings.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the new update for Google Chrome aims to take the software performances on Android-powered smartphones to the next level. The way that the update does that is by introducing a bundle of bug fixes and “under the hood” tweaks. Therefore, we are advising all Google Chrome fans to get the update as soon as possible and access all the improvements.

Top Google Chrome Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about the new update, let’s go ahead and take a look at the top features that it has to offer.

Browse fast and type less. Choose from personalized search results that instantly appear as you type and quickly browse previously visited web pages. Fill in forms quickly with Autofill.

Incognito Browsing. Use Incognito mode to browse the internet without saving your history. Browse privately across all your devices.

Sync Chrome Across Devices. When you sign into Chrome, your bookmarks, passwords, and settings will be automatically synced across all your devices. You can seamlessly access all your information from your phone, tablet, or laptop.

All your favorite content, one tap away. Chrome is not just fast for Google Search, but designed so you are one tap away from all your favorite content. You can tap on your favorite news sites or social media directly from the new tab page. Chrome also has the “Tap to Search”- feature on most webpages. You can tap on any word or phrase to start a Google search while still in the page you are enjoying.

Protect your phone with Google Safe Browsing. Chrome has Google Safe Browsing built-in. It keeps your phone safe by showing warnings to you when you attempt to navigate to dangerous sites or download dangerous files.

Fast downloads and view web pages and videos offline Chrome has a dedicated download button, so you can easily download videos, pictures, and entire webpages with just one tap. Chrome also has downloads home right inside Chrome, where you can access all the content you downloaded, even when you are offline.

Google Voice Search. Chrome gives you an actual web browser you can talk to. Use your voice to find answers on-the-go without typing and go hands free. You can browse and navigate quicker using your voice anywhere, anytime.

Google Translate built-in: Quickly translate entire web pages. Chrome has Google Translate built in to help you to translate entire web to your own language with one tap.

Use less mobile data and speed up the web. Turn on Lite mode and use up to 60% less data. Chrome can compress text, images, videos, and websites without lowering the quality.

Smart personalized recommendations. Chrome creates an experience that is tailored to your interests. On the new tab page, you will find articles that Chrome selected based on your previous browsing history.