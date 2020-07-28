Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade 1.0.36.17 Update for Android – “Summer of Passion” Coming Soon

Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade is a highly popular game that is known in the Android community for the amazing real-time battles that it offers. However, this is not what sets Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade apart from all other mobile games and instead, it is the constant stream of updates that it benefits from. The developers who are in charge of the mobile game are always looking for new ways to improve the gameplay experience and they are doing this through updates.

Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade 1.0.36.17 Update

As previously mentioned, Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade is updated on a regular basis with software improvements that are taking its gameplay experiences and performances to the next level. Therefore, no one should be surprised to find out that a new update is now available for download.

The latest update for Rising of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade sports the 1.0.36.17 version number and it introduces lots of major improvements. Therefore, we are advising everyone who enjoys playing the mobile game on their Android-powered smartphones to get the update as soon as possible.

What’s New?

Here are all the improvements that the new Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade update introduces:

1. “Summer of Passion” Coming Soon

2. Equipment System Improvements

3. “Ian’s Ballads” Improvements

4. “Ceroli Crisis” Improvements

5. Sunset Canyon Improvements

6. Silk Road Improvements

7. Other Changes

Top Features

Real-Time Battles

Battles are not pre-calculated but happen in real time on the map. Anyone can join or leave a battle at any time, allowing true RTS gameplay. See an ally being attacked right in your backyard? Send some troops to help your buddy out, or launch a surprise counterattack on the attacker’s city.

Seamless World Map

All in-game action takes place on a single, enormous map inhabited by players and NPC characters. No isolated bases or separate battle screens. Never before seen on mobile “infinite zoom” feature allows you to transition freely between the world view and individual cities or barbarian outposts. Map features include natural obstructions such as rivers and mountain ranges and strategic passes that must be captured to gain entrance to neighboring regions.

Eleven Unique Civilizations

Choose one of 11 historical civilizations (more to come!) and guide your civilization from a lone clan into a great power. Each civilization has its own architecture, unique units, and special advantages.

Exploration & Investigation

The world of Rise of Kingdoms is covered in thick fog. Dispatch scouts to explore this mysterious land and uncover the hidden treasure within. Investigate lost temples, barbarian fortresses, mysterious caves, and tribal villages, gather intelligence on your enemies, and prepare yourself for the ultimate clash!

Unrestricted Troop Movements

New orders can be issued to troops at any time, offering limitless strategic possibilities. Launch a feint at an enemy city, then circle back and meet up with your alliance army to capture a pass. Dispatch troops to collect lumber from a nearby forest and have them pick off a few barbarian clans along the way. Forces can also be split up between multiple commanders so that you can engage in multiple actions simultaneously.

Alliance System

Full set of alliance features allow players to help one another: alliance chat with built-in translation function, officer roles, map indicators to coordinate strategies, and more! Alliances can expand their territory to gain resources, capture mountain passes and barbarian outposts to strengthen their position, and work together to unlock group achievements.

Conquer the Kingdom

Fight alongside your alliance to take control of this vast kingdom. Clash with other players and use superior tactics to emerge victorious in a MMO strategy battle royale. Rise to the top and you and your civilization will be written down in your kingdom’s history!

RPG Commanders

Call upon dozens of historical figures who will serve as your trustworthy commanders, from Julius Caesar and Sun Tzu to Joan of Arc and Kusunoki Masashige. Level up your commanders by defeating barbarians and sending them into battles, then upgrade their abilities using an RPG style talent tree and skill system.