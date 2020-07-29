PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Update – First Year Anniversary Celebration

PUBG Mobile Lite is the most popular shooter game available on mobiles and there is a good reason for that. The game features the super fun Battle Royale mode that lets players join a massive arena where the last man standing wins. The great thing about PUBG Mobile Lite is the fact that the game is regularly updated with new features and game changes to keep the gameplay fun and exciting. In fact, a new update has just arrived and today we are going to check out everything there is to know about it.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Update

As previously noted, a brand-new update has been made available for download for PUBG Mobile Lite fans. The update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and thanks to this, the only thing that fans of the mobile game are required to do in order to access the update is to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi. Alternatively, the update can be manually downloaded in the form of APK.

What’s New?

The new update for PUBG Mobile Lite introduces lots of exciting features and tweaks that are taking the gameplay experience to the next level. Check them out below:

1st Anniversary Celebration

Added Varenga: Ruins

New Landscape in Varenga

Ruins, caves, and cable car

Improved action: Vaulting

TDM Ruins is online

New ways to ambush

Sliding Action

Exclusive SMG: P90

Anniversary features

New icon & lobby

Spawn island fireworks

Winner Pass update

Vouchers and Exclusives

New Gifts & request feature

System update

Space gift sending option

Better Lobby air drops

Top Features

Here are the best features available in PUBG Mobile Lite:

1. PUBG MOBILE LITE

60 players drop onto a 2km x 2km island rich in resources and duke it out for survival in a shrinking battlefield. Search for weapons, vehicles, and supplies to aid you in the battle. Prepare to land and fight to be the last one standing!

Supports 12 languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Turkish, Indonesian, Thai, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Arabic, German, and French.

2. Fair gaming environment

Advanced anti-cheat system to ensure all PUBG MOBILE LITE players can enjoy a fair gaming experience.

3. Arena

Warehouse: intense 4 vs 4 battle with endless respawns for thrilling matches!

4. Team up with friends

Local team up, room cards and clan modes make it easier to keep playing with your friends any time, any place.

5. HD graphics and audio

The amazing Unreal Engine 4 creates realistic and immersive gameplay on an expansive HD map. High definition audio and 3D sound effects bring you into the firefights like never before.

6. Teamwork

Invite friends to play and create a winning strategy together using voice chat. Set up ambushes and surprise your enemies. Revive your teammates in the heat of battle and fight for your clan’s dominance.