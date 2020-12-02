Google Chrome 87.0.4280.86 Update – Get the Latest Improvements for Android

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Google Chrome holds the title of being the most popular mobile browser, and there is a good reason for that. Chrome delivers one of the fastest mobile browsing experiences and it’s equipped with a plethora of useful features that make it much easier for users to find information on the web. Another great thing about the mobile browser is the fact that Google is the one in charge of it and therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that Chrome is updated regularly with improvements.

Google Chrome 87.0.4280.86 Update

The mobile browser is making headlines on our website today because it has just received a new update. The update is changing Chrome’s version number to 87.0.4280.86 and it can be downloaded directly via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, we are advising all Chrome fans to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network so that they can be among the first users to access the improvements that the update introduces.

What’s New?

The question that everyone must be asking right now is what’s new? Some Chrome fans might be disappointed to find out that the update doesn’t come with any new features but fortunately, the update makes up for that by introducing a bundle of major improvements. The user interface is now going to run smoother and the overall performances that the mobile browser has to offer are being taken to the next level. This is why the new 87.0.4280.86 update for Chrome is categorized as a high-priority release.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about Chrome’s latest update, let’s go ahead and take a look at the full list of features that it has to offer on Android and iOS.

Browse fast and type less. Choose from personalized search results that instantly appear as you type and quickly browse previously visited web pages. Fill in forms quickly with Autofill.

Incognito Browsing. Use Incognito mode to browse the internet without saving your history. Browse privately across all your devices.

Sync Chrome Across Devices. When you sign into Chrome, your bookmarks, passwords, and settings will be automatically synced across all your devices. You can seamlessly access all your information from your phone, tablet, or laptop.

All your favorite content, one tap away. Chrome is not just fast for Google Search, but designed so you are one tap away from all your favorite content. You can tap on your favorite news sites or social media directly from the new tab page. Chrome also has the “Tap to Search”- feature on most webpages. You can tap on any word or phrase to start a Google search while still in the page you are enjoying.

Protect your phone with Google Safe Browsing. Chrome has Google Safe Browsing built-in. It keeps your phone safe by showing warnings to you when you attempt to navigate to dangerous sites or download dangerous files.

Fast downloads and view web pages and videos offline Chrome has a dedicated download button, so you can easily download videos, pictures, and entire webpages with just one tap. Chrome also has downloads home right inside Chrome, where you can access all the content you downloaded, even when you are offline.

Google Voice Search. Chrome gives you an actual web browser you can talk to. Use your voice to find answers on-the-go without typing and go hands free. You can browse and navigate quicker using your voice anywhere, anytime.

Google Translate built-in: Quickly translate entire web pages. Chrome has Google Translate built in to help you to translate entire web to your own language with one tap.

Use less mobile data and speed up the web. Turn on Lite mode and use up to 60% less data. Chrome can compress text, images, videos, and websites without lowering the quality.

Smart personalized recommendations. Chrome creates an experience that is tailored to your interests. On the new tab page, you will find articles that Chrome selected based on your previous browsing history.