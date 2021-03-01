Firefox for Android 87.0.0 Beta Update – Light and Dark Themes are Now Available

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Firefox for Android is a high-performance mobile browser that allows users to surf the web at fast speeds and find entertaining content in record time. If you enjoy using Firefox on your Android-powered smartphone, we have some amazing news to share with you. The developers who are in charge of the mobile browser have published a new beta update that is taking Firefox’s performances to next level.

Firefox for Android 87.0.0 Beta Update

As previously noted, the new update for Firefox is available for beta users. The update sports the 87.0.0 version number and if you are not enrolled in the beta program, you should be pleased to know that everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone is accepted. The only requirement is to provide the developers with feedback.

What’s New?

The new update for Firefox comes with a bundle of “under the hood” improvements. These software tweaks are helping the mobile browser run faster but fortunately, the update also comes with new features. Check them out below:

Bottom nav bar for easier access with option to customize

Dark & light themes

Collections to organize your tabs

Improved support for Progressive Web Apps

Top Features

Here are Firefox for Android’s best features:

FAST. PRIVATE. SAFE.

Firefox is faster than ever and gives you a powerful web browser that protects your privacy. Keep what’s personal private with Enhanced Tracking Protection, which automatically blocks over 2000 online trackers from invading your privacy.

ENHANCED TRACKING PROTECTION AND PRIVACY CONTROL

Firefox gives you greater privacy protection while you’re on the web. Block third-party cookies and unwanted ads that follow you around the web with Enhanced Tracking Protection. Search in Private Browsing mode and you won’t be traced or tracked — your private browsing history is automatically erased when you’re done.

OWN YOUR LIFE WHEREVER YOU INTERNET

– Add Firefox across your devices for secure, private, and seamless browsing.

– Sync your devices to take your favorite bookmarks, saved logins, and browsing history wherever you go.

– Send open tabs between mobile and desktop.

– Firefox makes password management easy by remembering your passwords across devices.

– Take your internet life everywhere, knowing that your personal data is safe, never sold for profits.

SEARCH INTELLIGENTLY & GET THERE FASTER

– Firefox anticipates your needs and intuitively provides multiple suggested and previously-searched results across your favorite search engines. Every time.

– Easily access shortcuts to search providers including Wikipedia, Twitter, and Amazon.

NEXT LEVEL PRIVACY

– Your privacy has been upgraded. Private Browsing with Tracking Protection blocks parts of Web pages that may track your browsing activity.

INTUITIVE VISUAL TABS

– Open as many tabs as you like without losing track of your open Web pages.

EASY ACCESS TO YOUR TOP SITES

– Spend your time reading your favorites sites instead of looking for them.

QUICK SHARE

– The Firefox web browser makes it easy to share links to web pages or specific items on a page by connecting to your most recently used apps like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, Skype and more.