Google Chrome 91.0.4472.120 Update – Faster Browsing Performance

If there is one thing that everyone can agree about when it comes to desktop and mobile browser, it has to be the fact that Google Chrome is the most popular option. The browser provides users with access to a plethora of useful features and seamless integration with other platforms so that they can safely browser the when from all their devices. What’s even better about Google Chrome is the fact that it benefits from constant updates.

Google Chrome 91.0.4472.120 Update

Today we are talking about Google Chrome because a brand-new update is available for download. The update is rolling out to all users on Android-powered smartphones and it sports the 91.0.4472.120 version number. Without any further ado, let’s go ahead and check out what’s new.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the new update for Google Chrome aims to improve the stability and performance of the browser. The way that the update achieves that is by introducing bug fixes and software tweaks.

Top Features

Here are the top features that Google Chrome offers on Android and iOS:

Browse fast and type less. Choose from personalized search results that instantly appear as you type and quickly browse previously visited web pages. Fill in forms quickly with Autofill.

Incognito Browsing. Use Incognito mode to browse the internet without saving your history. Browse privately across all your devices.

Sync Chrome Across Devices. When you sign into Chrome, your bookmarks, passwords, and settings will be automatically synced across all your devices. You can seamlessly access all your information from your phone, tablet, or laptop.

All your favorite content, one tap away. Chrome is not just fast for Google Search, but designed so you are one tap away from all your favorite content. You can tap on your favorite news sites or social media directly from the new tab page.

Protect your phone with Google Safe Browsing. Chrome has Google Safe Browsing built-in. It keeps your phone safe by showing warnings to you when you attempt to navigate to dangerous sites or download dangerous files.

Fast downloads and view web pages and videos offline Chrome has a dedicated download button, so you can easily download videos, pictures, and entire webpages with just one tap. Chrome also has downloads home right inside Chrome, where you can access all the content you downloaded, even when you are offline.

Google Voice Search. Chrome gives you an actual web browser you can talk to. Use your voice to find answers on-the-go without typing and go hands free. You can browse and navigate quicker using your voice anywhere, anytime.

Google Translate built-in: Quickly translate entire web pages. Chrome has Google Translate built in to help you to translate entire web to your own language with one tap.