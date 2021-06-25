Brave Private Browser 1.26.67 Update – Major Changes to the UI Menu

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Brave is one of the most popular mobile browsers in the world, presenting a major competition to the likes of Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. The reason why Brave Private Browser is growing so fast in popularity is because it focuses on user privacy and security. The developers are constantly adding software improvements and new features. In fact, a new update is now available for download.

Brave Private Browser 1.26.67 Update

The latest update for Brave sports the 1.26.67 version number and it can be downloaded straight away. The update is available to get via OTA (over the air) channels and this means that the only requirement to access the update is to have a strong Wi-Fi or mobile data connection.

What’s New?

Here are the improvements that the new update brings:

Updated the UI menu;

Added the ability to clear cache on exit;

Added “aggressive mode” to shields to match desktop;

Added Brave Search beta as an option in the list of available search engines.

Top Features

Let’s go ahead and check out the top features that Brave offers on Android and iOS:

🔒 Fast & Secure Web Browser

No external plugins or settings! Brave privacy browser simply provides the most secure, lightning fast web internet browser for Android. Enjoy free private browsing and a private search engine without popups (pop up blocker), ads (ad blocker), malware and other annoyances.

🙈 Private Browsing App

Enjoy fast, secure, private browsing. Get free adblocker to block ads, anonymous browsing history, personalized private search, and private tabs for incognito private browsing. Browse the internet without saving your history.

🚀 Browse Faster

Brave is a fast web browser! Brave reduces page loading times, improves web browser performance and blocks ads infected with malware. Brave Privacy App shows a 2x to 4x speed increase on Android, saving your battery and data.

🚫 AdBlock Web Browser

The Brave Private Browser App is designed with a free built-in AdBlocker (pop up blocker). Brave’s free adBlocker protects you from ads which track you as you browse the mobile web, securing your privacy and private browsing history.