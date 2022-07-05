Google Chrome: Fast & Secure 103.0.5060.71 APKs Bring Improvements

The Google Chrome browser for Android devices is once again going through some important changes, and you should surely take a peek at what’s just landing via APKMirror! The new Google Chrome: Fast & Secure 103.0.5060.71 APK files are already ready to download via the famous website.

APKMirror offers tons of free and safe APK downloads for Android phones every day, and now it’s time for Chrome to shine! Feel free to grab the new APKs, as they come in numerous download options! You can choose between either APK bundles or simple APK files.

What’s new in 103.0.5060.71

The new 103.0.5060.71 APKs bring a series of important improvements in both performance and stability areas. If you want to get your hands on the new update, you’ll need a device that runs on at least Android 6.

There are 16 download variants for the new Google Chrome: Fast & Secure 103.0.5060.71 update via APKMirror. Therefore, it may be a bit complicated to decide which one suits your needs the most. That’s why it’s a good idea to take a peek at the FAQ area of the website as well, where you’ll find a lot of answers to the most common questions about the APKs that are present.

Google’s Play Store couldn’t have said it better about Chrome:

“Google Chrome is a fast, easy to use, and secure web browser. Designed for Android, Chrome brings you personalized news articles, quick links to your favorite sites, downloads, and Google Search and Google Translate built-in. Download now to enjoy the same Chrome web browser experience you love across all your devices.”

Android 6 is an operating system released in late 2015, which means that it’s practically impossible to not meet the criterion. If not, we strongly recommend you upgrade your device. No disrespect intended, but owning a phone that runs on one of the latest editions of the Android operating system is surely affordable by anyone nowadays.