Google Maps 10.47.1 Update is Now Available with Improvements

We think it’s safe to say that Google Maps is one of the best apps that the Android parent and there is no doubt about that. After all, Google Maps makes it easier for everyone to navigate the world faster and safer. The app features more than 220 countries and territories that are mapped to the smallest detail. That’s not all, Google Maps also contains information about hundreds of millions of businesses and points of interest from all over the world.

The reason why Google Maps is making headlines on our website today is because the Android parent has just released a brand-new update for it. The update is targeting Android-powered smartphones and it is available to download via official OTA (over the air) channels. With that in mind, let’s check out everything there is to know about the update.

Google Maps 10.47.1 Update

As previously noted, the new update for Google Maps is available to via OTA channels. Therefore, we are advising everyone who enjoys using the app to keep their Android-powered smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. The update is scheduled to pop up in the notifications panel and if you don’t feel like waiting, then you can always choose to manually download and install it in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).

What’s New?

Considering that hundreds of millions of people are relying on Google Maps to get the fastest and safest navigation routes, it should come as no surprise that the developers who are in charge of the app feel like there is no room for error. This is why they are constantly updating Google Maps with software tweaks and bug fixes that are taking its performances to the next level. The update introduces a bundle of bug fixes that are patching various issues that sometimes caused Google Maps to lag or even crash. Fortunately, this is not going to happen anymore.