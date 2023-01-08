Google Maps on Wear OS Doesn’t Require a Smartphone Anymore

You know what they say: “A smartwatch without Google Maps is like a car without a steering wheel.” Okay, so maybe no one has ever actually said that, but it’s definitely true. There’s nothing quite as frustrating as trying to navigate through a new city without the trusty guidance of Google Maps.

And let’s be real; nobody wants to be that person frantically pulling out their phone every two seconds to check their location. That’s where a smartwatch comes in handy. With Google Maps right on your wrist, you’ll never have to worry about getting lost or being late for your destination. Plus, it just looks super cool to nonchalantly glance at your watch and know exactly where you’re going.

Google Maps is now functional on smartwatches without the need for a smartphone

A Google support page brings the big news: if you have a smartwatch running on Wear OS, you can now use it to navigate with the help of Google Maps without even the need to keep a smartphone connected. This adds a lot more comfort to the idea of figuring out your place in space only by taking a peek at your wrist.

However, there are a few conditions, as Google reveals:

“You can start navigation on your watch without your phone nearby if your watch is LTE-enabled or connected to the internet via WiFi. If you have enabled mirroring and start navigation on your phone and then leave your phone behind, your watch will take over navigation from your phone. This only works on watches paired with Android devices.”

To use Google Maps on your smartwatch, begin by opening the app on your watch. You can input your destination using the voice or keyboard tool or simply tap the map to view your current location. Choose your mode of transportation and view your estimated time of arrival. Once you’re ready to start your journey, begin walking, cycling, or driving to your destination.