Google Messages: Group Chats Now Have End-To-End Encryption

Google has added a much-requested feature to Google Messages, following the introduction of a new symbol and numerous new features in October. A recent blog post announced that Google Messages would be getting end-to-end encryption for group chats, significantly increasing the safety of your group talks.

End-to-end encryption has only been available in one-on-one discussions in Google Messages up until now. However, Google has said that it would soon begin testing end-to-end encryption for select customers’ group conversations. In the following weeks, the feature will become available to those who have signed up for the open beta test. The business has not yet announced when this will be available to all users of Google Messages. On the other hand, we anticipate that everyone will have access to end-to-end encryption for group conversations by the end of the year.

Google is updating the Messages app to include end-to-end encryption for group chats and the ability to react to RCS messages with any emoji. Late last month, we released the beta channel’s ability to reply to RCS messages using any emoji; this feature will soon be available to all users on the stable channel.

Android 13

Today, the firm is also introducing Android 13 for Android TV, in addition to these changes to Google Messages. New application programming interfaces (APIs) in the current edition will aid developers in creating consistent, high-quality mobile experiences.

The AudioManager API has been enhanced so that developers can determine which audio format will work best with the active audio device before playing even begins.

For a more stable viewing experience, users can now alter the default resolution and refresh rate of HDMI source devices.

TV dongles as well as other HDMI source devices, can now pause content and save power in response to HDMI status changes because these changes are revealed to the MediaSession lifecycle.

Android 13 also adds additional input controls and accessibility features to Android TV. The new version of the InputDevice API now allows for several keyboard formats, and the Accessibility Manager API has been updated to include a new audio descriptions API,