Google One Subscribers Now Have Access to Pixel-Exclusive Magic Eraser Feature

Google’s Pixel 6 series was released with exclusive features that could only be used on the latest Pixel devices, but that’s no longer the case for one such feature. Magic Eraser, which uses AI to remove people and objects from images quickly, is no longer exclusive to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 devices. The company has recently announced that Google One subscribers will now have access to the feature on any device.

Starting on 23rd February, Google will be rolling out Magic Eraser on both Android and iOS to all Google One subscribers. In addition, anyone with a Pixel 5a or an earlier model can use it for free, without any Google One subscription required. Google One subscribers will also have access to other advanced editing features, such as a new HDR video effect and exclusive collage styles, for free.

Google is also introducing free shipping on print orders for Google One subscribers living in the United States, Canada, the European Union, or the United Kingdom. However, this offer is only available to new Google One subscribers who sign up for a free trial in early March.

While Magic Eraser may not be the most helpful feature for everyone, it is undoubtedly a fun and exciting tool to play around with. With the feature now available to Google One subscribers on any device, more people can take advantage of this AI-powered image editing tool.

In conclusion, Google’s latest move to make Magic Eraser and other exclusive features available to Google One subscribers is a significant step in making the Pixel series more accessible to a wider audience. This move also underscores Google’s commitment to providing its users with innovative and exciting features, making image editing more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.