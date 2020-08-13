Google Photos 5.2.0.326300365 Update – Improves the Saving of Edited Files on microSD Cards

One of the things that Google does best than all other software companies is release updates that introduce new features and improvements to its apps. In fact, the Android-parent has just published a new update for Google Photos that takes its version number to 5.2.0.326300365. The update is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels or in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). With that said, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about it.

Google Photos 5.2.0.326300365 Update

As previously noted, the new update for Google Photos available to download in two ways. We advise everyone to simply keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and get it via OTA channels. On the other hand, eager users can always choose to manually download and install it in the form of APK.

What’s New?

The patch notes for the new 5.2.0.326300365 update show us that the developers are aiming to improve the overall performances of the app. The way that the update does that is by introducing a bundle of bug fixes that are fixing various issues. That’s not all. The update also comes with a new feature that improves the saving and storing of edited photos and videos on microSD cards.

Top Features

FREE HIGH QUALITY STORAGE: Back up unlimited photos and videos for free for up to 16 megapixels and 1080p HD and access them from any device and photos.google.com – your photos are safe, secure, and private to you.

FREE UP SPACE: Never worry about running out of space on your phone again. Photos that are safely backed up can be removed from your device’s storage in just a tap.

SMART AUTOMATIC ALBUMS: Automatically get a new album with just your best shots after an event or trip, then invite others to add their photos.

AUTOMATIC CREATIONS: Bring photos to life with automatically created movies, collages, animations, panoramas, and more from your photos. Or easily create them yourself.

ADVANCED EDITING SUITE: Transform photos with a tap. Use intuitive and powerful photo editing tools to apply content-aware filters, adjust lighting, and more.

SHARING SUGGESTIONS: With smart sharing suggestions, giving your friends the photos you took of them is painless. And they can add their photos, too, so you’ll finally get the photos you’re actually in.

FAST AND POWERFUL SEARCH: Your photos are now searchable by the people, places and things in them — no tagging required.

LIVE ALBUMS: Select the people and pets you want to see and Google Photos will automatically add photos of them as you take them, no manual updates needed.*

PHOTO BOOKS: Create a photo book in just minutes from your phone or computer. You can also see suggested photo books based on your best shots from a trip or period of time.*

GOOGLE LENS: Search the hard-to-describe and get stuff done, right from a photo. Copy and translate text, identify plants and animals, add events to your calendar, find products online, and more.

SEND PHOTOS IN SECONDS: Instantly share photos with any contact, email, or phone number.

SHARED LIBRARIES: Grant a trusted person access to all of your photos.