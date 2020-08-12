Dr. Mario World 2.0.1 Update – New “Skill Summit” Mode, Fun Puzzles and More!

Do you love completing challenging and colorful puzzles? If that is the case, then you are going to love Dr. Mario World. This is one of the most popular games available on the Google Play Store and it stands out with the plethora of fun puzzles that it offers. To make things even better, Nintendo is releasing updates for Dr. Mario World that introduce exciting features and new puzzles on a regular basis. In fact, a new update has just arrived.

Dr. Mario World 2.0.1 Update

If you enjoy playing Dr. Mario World on your Android-powered smartphone, then you should make sure to keep the device connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. The reason why we are saying that is because a new update that sports the 2.0.1 version number is now rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels.

We also want to highlight that the update is available to download in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). However, this type of updates are compatible only with smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option. With that said, let’s take a look at what’s new.

What’s New?

Since Nintendo is the company directly in charge of Dr. Mario World, then it should come as no surprise to find out that the game publisher is constantly releasing updates that are making the gameplay fun and exciting. Here are the goodies that the latest 2.0.1 update introduces:

Added a brand-new mode called “Skill Summit”;

New packs and doctor referrals are now available for purchase;

Lots of bug fixes and software tweaks.

Top Features

Dr. Mario World is a highly-popular mobile game and there is a good reason for that. The mobile game is equipped with lots of fun features that players enjoy. Here are the best ones:

Fun and challenging match-3 puzzles

• Keep calm, take your time as you strategize to rid Dr. Mario’s world of viruses in no time!

• Tap, rotate, and position red, blue, and yellow capsules to eliminate viruses! Match three objects of the same color vertically or horizontally in this fun, brain-tickling puzzle game.

• Clear stages by getting rid of all the viruses before your limited number of capsules run out.

• Try using leftover half-capsules by dragging them through blocks to fill gaps, or change the order of given capsules by sliding multiple capsules into the stage at the same time.

Stages with lots of tricky objects

• Over 600 stages across various themed worlds with tons of tricky obstacles!

• Encounter obstacles like blocks that won’t break until you clear nearby viruses, cages that won’t open unless you clear the key of the same color, and bubbles that will keep floating up unless something above hinders them!

• Discover new stages added every two weeks.

• Diagnose and compare your scores and progress with your friends.

Mario and friends became doctors?!

• A colorful cast of viruses has Dr. Mario’s world in a panic! Dr. Mario and over 30 of his friends have put on lab coats and grabbed capsules! Now they’re ready to eliminate those unruly viruses.

• Dr. Mario isn’t the only one on call. Luigi, Peach, Bowser, Yoshi, Toad, Wario, Waluigi, Daisy, Rosalina, Donkey Kong, Nabbit, Koopa Troopa, Lakitu, and more are ready to join your staff!

• Doctors and assistants have various virus-busting skills, so experiment to find a combination that suits your style and pace.

Test your insight and speed in versus mode

• Battle online against friends and rivals around the world to earn battle points and increase your tier.

• Find the right combo of doctor and assistants and aim for victory!

• Enjoy a different flavor from stage mode in these heated battles that come down to speed, finger control, and strategy!