Google Pixel Tablet: We Can Take a Look at the First Specs

Many people might not know that Google does create tablets. The Mountain View-based tech behemoth has released several tablet devices under its own brand, as well as in collaboration with other companies. Some examples of Google tablets include the Nexus, Pixel C, and Pixel Slate.

Google certainly won’t stop there, as the Pixel Tablet is also on its way to the market! The Facebook Marketplace tells us a lot of important information about the upcoming tablet, as 9to5Google spotted.

Google Pixel Tablet is launching in 2023

It seems that at least one of the variants for the upcoming Pixel Tablet features 256GB of storage space. The battery life seems to be around 16 hours, which is more than what most laptops out there are capable of.

The tablet also has a USB-C port and a Charging Speaker Dock.

The Google Pixel Slate is a high-end tablet that was released by Google in 2018. It runs on Chrome OS, the operating system developed by Google for laptops and other devices. The Pixel Slate features a sleek design, with a 12.3-inch Molecular Display that has a resolution of 3000 x 2000 pixels. It is powered by an 8th-generation Intel Core processor and comes with options for 8GB or 16GB of RAM and 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of storage.

The Pixel Slate has a front-facing camera and a rear-facing camera, both of which are 8 megapixels. It also has dual front-firing speakers and a built-in fingerprint sensor for added security. The tablet is compatible with the Google Pixel Slate Keyboard, which can be purchased separately and attaches magnetically to the device.

Otherwise, Google creates numerous hardware products besides tablets. The company also creates smartphones, laptops, smart home devices, wearables, and virtual reality headsets.

Can Google create an even better tablet than Pixel Slate? We’ll surely find out in the near future.