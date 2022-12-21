iPhone SE 4 Could Be Just a Few Years Away

Apple’s iPhone SE series has led to plenty of controversies across the online realm. Its defenders say that the phones are compact and powerful, but on the other side, there are those who criticize the series for how Apple has done things in specific technical areas.

Now that the iPhone SE 4 model is expected to come to the market as well, fans and non-fans of Apple started to speculate. Now we have some fresh information coming from Ming-Chi Kuo, a reliable analyst when it comes to leaks for Apple products.

Apple could delay the release of the iPhone SE 4 until 2024

The analyst made his claim in a recent tweet that generated plenty of reactions and retweets in just a few hours:

(1/5)

My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4. I think this is due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones (e.g., SE 3, 13 mini, and 14 Plus), — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) December 21, 2022

The SE series is designed to be more affordable than Apple’s other iPhone models while still offering many of the same features and capabilities.

The first iPhone SE was released in 2016 and featured a 4-inch screen, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and a 12-megapixel camera. It was powered by Apple’s A9 chip and ran on iOS 9. The iPhone SE was well-received for its compact size and lower price point compared to other iPhones at the time.

In 2020, Apple released a second generation of the iPhone SE, dubbed the iPhone SE (2020). This model featured a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and a 12-megapixel camera. It was powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, the same chip found in the company’s more expensive iPhone 11 models, and ran on iOS 13. The iPhone SE (2020) was praised for its powerful performance and advanced camera capabilities at a more affordable price point.

The iPhone SE series can be considered a great choice for those looking for a high-quality smartphone at a more affordable price point. It offers a compact size, powerful performance, and advanced camera capabilities, making it a solid option for both personal and business use.