Google Play Store 21.0.17 Update – Faster Performances and Bug Fixes

We think that it’s safe to say the biggest benefit of using an Android-powered smartphone is getting access to the Google Play Store. This is the largest app library available for smartphones and it features thousands of fun mobile games, useful apps, and many other cool things that Android fans can download for free. If you are a big fan of Google Play Store, then we have some great news to share with you.

The Android parent is constantly releasing software updates for its most important services and Google Play Store has just received one. The new update changes Google Play Store’s version number to 21.0.17 and it is available to download right now. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about the new update.

Google Play Store 21.0.17 Update

As previously noted, the new 21.0.17 update for Google Play Store started rolling out today. The update is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels and this means that the only thing that Google Play Store fans are required to do is to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi. The update is automatically going to pop up in the notifications panel.

What’s New?

Considering the fact that Google Play Store is a staple service of the Android operating system, then no one should be surprised to find out that it introduces a bundle of bug fixes and software tweaks that are taking its performances to the next level.

Google Play Store is going to run much faster and its start-up time will see major improvements. Furthermore, the update also comes with a handful of bug fixes that are tackling various issues. Therefore, we are advising all Android smartphone users to make sure to get the update as soon as possible.