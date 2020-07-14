Plants vs Zombie 2 Free 8.2.2 Update – New Plants, New Perks, Levels and More!

Plants vs Zombie 2 Free is an award-winning game that is topping the “most played” charts on both Android and iOS. This is all thanks to the fact that Plants vs Zombie 2 Free offers a fun gameplay experience that rewards players for coming up with ingenious strategies to help them defeat their enemies and get as many points as possible.

The biggest advantage that Plants vs Zombie 2 Free has over all other mobile games is that EA is the company in charge of it. This is good news for Plants vs Zombie 2 Free fans because EA is a major game publisher and it releases software updates for the game on a regular basis. In fact, a brand-new one has just arrived.

Plants vs Zombie 2 Free 8.2.2 Update

The latest update available for Plants vs Zombie 2 Free sports the 8.2.2 version number and it was released earlier this morning. We are advising all Plants vs Zombie 2 Free fans to make sure to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network because the update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels.

There is also an alternative way to download the update and access all the new features that it introduces. The update is available to manually download and install in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). Although, we do need to mention that this type of release is compatible only with Android-powered smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option.

What’s New?

Here are all the new features that the update introduces: