Google Chrome: Fast & Secure 84.0.4147.89 Update – Get the Latest Improvements

Google has created some of the world’s most useful apps and Chrome is the perfect example of that. Chrome is a highly popular browser that delivers fast performances and access to useful features, both on desktop PCs and on mobile. Talking about the mobile version of Chrome, we want to mention that it has just received a new update. The update is rolling out via over the air channels and we are advising all Chrome fans to get it as soon as possible.

Google Chrome: Fast & Secure 84.0.4147.89 Update

The latest update for Chrome is now available for download and it sports the 84.0.4147.89 version number. What’s great about the new software release is the fact that all Chrome fans who use Android-powered smartphones are eligible to download it. The only requirement is to have enough free internal storage space and access to a stable Wi-Fi network.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the new update for the mobile browser aims to improve the overall web surfing user experience that it offers. The way that the update does that is by introducing a bundle of bug fixes that are tackling various issues that sometimes caused Chrome to lag. Fortunately, this is not going to happen anymore.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about the new update, let’s go ahead and take a look at the top features that Chrome has to offer.

Browse fast and type less. Choose from personalized search results that instantly appear as you type and quickly browse previously visited web pages. Fill in forms quickly with Autofill.

Incognito Browsing. Use Incognito mode to browse the internet without saving your history. Browse privately across all your devices.

Sync Chrome Across Devices. When you sign into Chrome, your bookmarks, passwords, and settings will be automatically synced across all your devices. You can seamlessly access all your information from your phone, tablet, or laptop.

All your favorite content, one tap away. Chrome is not just fast for Google Search, but designed so you are one tap away from all your favorite content. You can tap on your favorite news sites or social media directly from the new tab page. Chrome also has the “Tap to Search”- feature on most webpages. You can tap on any word or phrase to start a Google search while still in the page you are enjoying.

Protect your phone with Google Safe Browsing. Chrome has Google Safe Browsing built-in. It keeps your phone safe by showing warnings to you when you attempt to navigate to dangerous sites or download dangerous files.

Fast downloads and view web pages and videos offline Chrome has a dedicated download button, so you can easily download videos, pictures, and entire webpages with just one tap. Chrome also has downloads home right inside Chrome, where you can access all the content you downloaded, even when you are offline.

Google Voice Search. Chrome gives you an actual web browser you can talk to. Use your voice to find answers on-the-go without typing and go hands free. You can browse and navigate quicker using your voice anywhere, anytime.

Google Translate built-in: Quickly translate entire web pages. Chrome has Google Translate built in to help you to translate entire web to your own language with one tap.

Use less mobile data and speed up the web. Turn on Lite mode and use up to 60% less data. Chrome can compress text, images, videos, and websites without lowering the quality.

Smart personalized recommendations. Chrome creates an experience that is tailored to your interests. On the new tab page, you will find articles that Chrome selected based on your previous browsing history.