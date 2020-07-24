Google Play Store 21.1.27 Update – Faster Performances and Bug Fixes

Have you ever wondered what is the most important app that the Android operating system has to offer? There are many that can be classified as “must-haves” but the most important one is undoubtedly the Google Play Store. After all, Google Play Store is the world’s biggest app library and it features everything that you can ask for. Do you love mobile games? Google Play Store has it all. Do you like using useful apps? You guessed it. Google Play Store has millions of apps.

Google Play Store 21.1.27 Update

Considering the fact that the Google Play Store is such an essential component of the Android operating system, then it should come as no surprise to anyone that Google is updating it on a weekly basis with software improvements. Hundreds of millions of people rely on the Google Play Store to receive access to their favorite games and apps. Therefore, the developers don’t have any room for error.

With that in mind, a brand-new update for the Google Play Store has started rolling out earlier this morning. The update is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels and it sports the 21.1.27 version number. Let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about it.

What’s New?

The new update for the Google Play Store introduces a wide range of bug fixes that are tackling various issues. Thanks to this, the app library is going to run much faster than usual and it will provide users with instant access to their favorite apps and games. In addition, the bug fixes are patching various issues that used to slow down the app library. Fortunately, this is not going to happen anymore and the Google Play Store will run faster and smoother than ever.