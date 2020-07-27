Facebook Lite 209.0.0.5.119 Beta Update – Major Improvements for Performance and Reliability

If you love using Facebook Lite on your Android-powered smartphone, then you might want to consider joining the beta program. The reason why we are saying that is because beta users are always the first ones to access the latest updates and a brand-new one has just arrived. The update sports the 209.0.0.5.119 version number and its rolling out via OTA (over the air) exclusively to beta users. However, there is an alternative way to access it without joining the beta.

Facebook Lite 209.0.0.5.119 Beta Update

As previously noted, the new update for Facebook Lite is available to download via OTA channels. Therefore, all beta users who will keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network are eligible to access the update. Fortunately for Facebook Lite fans who don’t want to join the beta program, there is an alternative method.

The update is available to download in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). APK files make it possible for Facebook Lite fans to manually download and install the latest updates. The trick is that everyone is required to first enable the “Unknown Sources” option on their smartphones. The option can be found in the Settings panel of all Android-powered smartphones.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the new update for Facebook Lite doesn’t come with any exciting features or changes to the user interface. Fortunately, the update makes up for that by introducing improvements for reliability and speed. Thanks to this, the social media app is going to run much faster than usual.

We also want to highlight that the update contains a bundle of bug fixes that are patching various issues which sometimes caused Facebook Lite to lag. Luckily, this is not going to happen anymore and the app will run smoothly and stable.