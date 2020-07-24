Xender 5.7.5 Prime Update – File Transfer Optimizations and Bug Fixes

If you love sharing files with your friends and family members, then Xender is one of the best apps that you can install on your smartphone. This app specializes in sharing files and it does it 200 times faster than Bluetooth! If this is not impressive enough, then you should know that Xender is equipped with a plethora of useful features that have been designed to help users share all types of files.

Another great thing about Xender is the fact that the app is updated on a regular basis with improvements. In fact, a new update that sports the 5.7.5 Prime version number is now available for download. With that said, let’s check out everything there is to know about it.

Xender 5.7.5 Prime Update

Right from the start, we want to advise Xender fans to make sure to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network today. The reason why we are saying that is because the new update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, the update is automatically going to pop up in the notifications panel.

On the other hand, we should mention that there is an alternative way to download the update. The developers have also published it in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). Thanks to this, the update can be manually downloaded and installed.

What’s New?

Some of you Xender fans might be disappointed to find out that the new update doesn’t come with any exciting features. Fortunately, the update makes up for that by introducing a bundle of bug fixes and transfer optimizations that are taking the overall performances of the app to the next level. Therefore, Xender is going to run at much faster speeds than usual and it will no longer crash.