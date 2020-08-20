Google Play Store 21.5.18 Update – Get the Latest Speed and Stability Improvements

The best thing about using an Android-powered smartphone is getting access to the plethora of fun mobile games and apps that the Google Play Store has to offer. Google Play Store is the world’s biggest app library and it provides users with access to tens of millions of apps that can take their smartphone’s performances to the next level.

Considering that Google Play Store is one of the key components of the Android operating system, then it should come as no surprise that it is updated on a regular basis with improvements and software tweaks. In fact, a brand-new update that sports the 21.5.18 version number has been made available for download.

Google Play Store 21.5.18 Update

Do you love downloading mobile games and apps from the Google Play Store? If that is the case, then we have some amazing news to share with you. As previously noted, a new update that sports the 21.5.18 version number is available to download and it is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, all Android fans are advised to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

What’s New?

The question that everyone must be asking right now is what’s new? Some Google Play Store fans might be disappointed to find out that the update doesn’t introduce any new features, but fortunately, the update makes up for that by introducing a bundle of under the hood software tweaks.

After downloading and installing the latest update for Google Play Store, the app library is going to run faster than ever. That’s not all. The update contains a handful of bug fixes that tackle various issues which sometimes caused the app library to lag. Luckily, this is not going to happen anymore.