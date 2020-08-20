ZTE Blade A7S (2020) Specs, Press Render and Price Get Leaked

Chinese based companies have taken over the smartphone industry during these past couple of years, and this is a good thing for us smartphone fans. The reason behind this is that Chinese companies usually sell their smartphones for affordable price tags and this is forcing the likes of Samsung, Apple, and Google to lower their prices as well. To make things even better, new smartphones are launching every month.

ZTE is one of the most prolific Chinese based tech giants and a new leak is showing us the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone. The device is called ZTE Blade A7S (2020) and today we are going to check out everything there is to know about it.

ZTE Blade A7S (2020) Gets Leaked

Despite ZTE’s best efforts to keep ZTE Blade A7S (2020) hidden away from the media until it is ready to launch, we got lucky and the smartphone has been leaked. The leak includes the official press render, hardware specs, and price!

Under the Hood

According to the new leak, ZTE Blade A7S (2020) will ship with a 6.5-inches display that provides a pixel resolution of 720 x 1560. That’s not all. The smartphone will be powered by a UNISOC SC9863A processor that is paired with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage space. To make things even impressive, the smartphone will be fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery.

Cameras are the most important feature that a smartphone can offer nowadays and therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that ZTE Blade A7S (2020) is equipped with a triple camera setup on the rear side. The setup features the following specs: 16MP + 8MP + 2MP. In addition, ZTE Blade A7S (2020) is equipped with an 8MP selfie camera and it costs €99/€110.