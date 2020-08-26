Google Play Store 21.6.13 Update – Get the Latest Improvements for Android

Google’s Android operating system is installed on hundreds of millions of smartphones and there is a good reason for that. The operating system provides people with access to a premium user experience, tons of features, and a large list of functionalities. The most impressive thing about Android is that it enables users to access Google Play Store, the world’s largest app and game library.

Google Play Store 21.6.13 Update

Considering that Google Play Store is a critical component of the Android operating system, no one should be shocked or surprised to find out that it receives updates on a constant basis. The Android parent is always releasing new updates for the app library and a brand-new one has just arrived. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about it.

What’s New?

Android fans should be pleased to know that the new update for Google Play Store focuses on improving the overall performances of the app store. The way that the update does that is by introducing a bundle of bug fixes and software tweaks. Thanks to this, Google Play Store will provide faster start-up times and the chances of randomly crashing will be lower than ever.

How to Download the Update

The new update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, all Android users who are keeping their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi are eligible to access the update. The update will automatically be downloaded or pop up in the notifications panel.

There is also the alternative route of manually downloading and installing the update in the form of APK. However, installing APKs is tricky because the “Unknown Sources” option needs to be enabled. Not just that, but users also need to find a reliable APK provider.