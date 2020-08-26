Nintendo’s Share for Fun Sale Adds Luigi’s Mansion 3, Cuphead and More Titles!

What better way to kick off the day other than with some sweet deals on your favorite Nintendo games? As August is coming to an end, Nintendo is now offering a bunch of Switch deals via the Share of Fun sale. The sale has tens of games available for low prices and the biggest title is none other than Luigi’s Mansion 3. With that said, let’s go ahead and take a look at the best games that Nintendo is offering for sale until August 30.
Luigi’s Mansion 3
As previously mentioned, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is the most popular game that Nintendo is offering on sale until the end of August. The game is available for $42 and this means that you are saving $18 because Luigi’s Mansion 3’s full price is $60. This is a great deal that no one should miss out on.
Cuphead
Cuphead holds the title for being both one of the most fun and most challenging games available on Nintendo Switch. Originally released in 2017, Cuphead offers a fun gameplay experience that is going to test the skills of all players. The game is priced at only $16 until August 30.
Dead Cells
Another popular Nintendo Switch game that is available with an incredible discount is Dead Cells. The game offers amazing 2D graphics and just like Cuphead, it is renowned for how difficult it is to beat. You are definitely going to have a challenge in Dead Cells. In addition, the game is $10 off.
List of Discounted Games
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 — $41.99 (save 30%)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered — $34.99 (save 30%)
- Just Dance 2020 — $19.99 (save 50%)
- 1-2-Switch — $34.99 (save 30%)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 — $39.99 (save 33%)
- Cuphead — $15.99 (save 20%)
- Star Wars Episode 1 Racer — $11.24 (save 25%)
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition — $19.99 (save 50%)
- Arms — $41.99 (save 30%)
- Dead by Daylight — $26.39 (save 34%)
- Unravel Two — $4.99 (save 75%)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection — $29.99 (save 50%)
- Castle Crashers Remastered — $8.99 (save 40%)
- Catherine: Full Body — $39.99 (save 20%)
- Streets of Rage 4 — $21.24 (save 15%)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition — $34.99 (save 30%)
- Exit the Gungeon — $6.99 (save 30%)
- Enter the Gungeon — $7.49 (save 50%)
- Go Vacation — $34.99 (save 30%)
- What the Golf? — $14.99 (save 25%)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled — $23.99 (save 40%)
- Super Meat Boy — $7.49 (save 50%)
- River City Girls — $20.99 (save 30%)
- The Stretchers — $13.99 (save 30%)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris — $17.99 (save 40%)
- Torchlight II — $11.99 (save 40%)
- Huntdown — $13.99 (save 30%)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy — $9.99 (save 50%)
- Heave Ho — $4.99 (save 50%)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 — $11.99 (save 20%)
- Sky Racket — $7.49 (save 50%)
- Outbuddies DX — $8.99 (save 50%)
- Shovel Knight Showdown — $6.99 (save 30%)
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected — $25.99 (save 35%)
- Swimsanity! — $18.74 (save 25%)