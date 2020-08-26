Nintendo’s Share for Fun Sale Adds Luigi’s Mansion 3, Cuphead and More Titles!

What better way to kick off the day other than with some sweet deals on your favorite Nintendo games? As August is coming to an end, Nintendo is now offering a bunch of Switch deals via the Share of Fun sale. The sale has tens of games available for low prices and the biggest title is none other than Luigi’s Mansion 3. With that said, let’s go ahead and take a look at the best games that Nintendo is offering for sale until August 30.

Luigi’s Mansion 3

As previously mentioned, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is the most popular game that Nintendo is offering on sale until the end of August. The game is available for $42 and this means that you are saving $18 because Luigi’s Mansion 3’s full price is $60. This is a great deal that no one should miss out on.

Cuphead

Cuphead holds the title for being both one of the most fun and most challenging games available on Nintendo Switch. Originally released in 2017, Cuphead offers a fun gameplay experience that is going to test the skills of all players. The game is priced at only $16 until August 30.

Dead Cells

Another popular Nintendo Switch game that is available with an incredible discount is Dead Cells. The game offers amazing 2D graphics and just like Cuphead, it is renowned for how difficult it is to beat. You are definitely going to have a challenge in Dead Cells. In addition, the game is $10 off.

List of Discounted Games