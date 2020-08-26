Google Chrome 85.0.4183.81 Update – Major Improvements to Speed and Reliability

With more than one billion active users, Google Chrome is the most popular browser available in the world. Most of the user base comes from smartphones because Google Chrome is equipped with a plethora of features that make mobile web surfing faster, easier, and more convenient. That’s not all. The Android parent is also updating the Android version of Google Chrome with improvements on a regular basis. With that said, let’s go ahead and take a look at the latest update for the mobile browser.

Google Chrome 85.0.4183.81 Update

A brand-new update that sports the 85.0.4183.81 version number is now available to download for Google Chrome. The update is rolling out via Google’s official over the air channels and thanks to this, the only requirement to access the update is to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network and enough storage space on your smartphone.

Alternatively, the update can be manually downloaded in the form of APK. This is a special update format that allows users to sideload the update and avoid having to wait for the OTA release. Although, it’s always advisable to get the update via official sources.

What’s New?

Some Google Chrome fans might be disappointed to find out that the new update doesn’t come with any exciting features. Fortunately, the update makes up for that by introducing bug fixes and improvements. Therefore, Google Chrome will run faster than ever and bugs will no longer interfere with the premium user experience that the mobile browser offers.

The Best Features

The features that Google Chrome offers are “must-haves” on all Android-powered smartphones. In fact, let’s check out what are the best features that the mobile browser offers to see why more than one billion use it:

Browse fast and type less. Choose from personalized search results that instantly appear as you type and quickly browse previously visited web pages. Fill in forms quickly with Autofill.

Incognito Browsing. Use Incognito mode to browse the internet without saving your history. Browse privately across all your devices.

Browse fast and type less. Choose from personalized search results that instantly appear as you type and quickly browse previously visited web pages. Fill in forms quickly with Autofill.

Incognito Browsing. Use Incognito mode to browse the internet without saving your history. Browse privately across all your devices.

Sync Chrome Across Devices. When you sign into Chrome, your bookmarks, passwords, and settings will be automatically synced across all your devices. You can seamlessly access all your information from your phone, tablet, or laptop.

All your favorite content, one tap away. Chrome is not just fast for Google Search, but designed so you are one tap away from all your favorite content. You can tap on your favorite news sites or social media directly from the new tab page. Chrome also has the “Tap to Search”- feature on most webpages. You can tap on any word or phrase to start a Google search while still in the page you are enjoying.

Protect your phone with Google Safe Browsing. Chrome has Google Safe Browsing built-in. It keeps your phone safe by showing warnings to you when you attempt to navigate to dangerous sites or download dangerous files.

Fast downloads and view web pages and videos offline Chrome has a dedicated download button, so you can easily download videos, pictures, and entire webpages with just one tap. Chrome also has downloads home right inside Chrome, where you can access all the content you downloaded, even when you are offline.

Google Voice Search. Chrome gives you an actual web browser you can talk to. Use your voice to find answers on-the-go without typing and go hands free. You can browse and navigate quicker using your voice anywhere, anytime.

Google Translate built-in: Quickly translate entire web pages. Chrome has Google Translate built in to help you to translate entire web to your own language with one tap.

Use less mobile data and speed up the web. Turn on Lite mode and use up to 60% less data. Chrome can compress text, images, videos, and websites without lowering the quality.

